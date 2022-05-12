Rolls-Royce Announces New Expression For Phantom Series II

Rolls-Royce commemorates adaptation to the eighth generation Phantom with the launch of the Phantom Platino.

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce products endure the test of time – they have expansive lifespans. The marque’s rich history, and the everlasting durability of its products, means they inherently become a timeless expression of good taste, beauty and luxurious perfection. Phantom occupies a unique, pinnacle position in this regard, being revered for its timeless elegance.

The eighth generation of Phantom was presented in 2017. Through this expression, Rolls-Royce designers and engineers were guided by the requests of clients who begged for Rolls-Royce not to make major changes to the iconic motor car. As a result, only the slightest modifications and embellishments have been added. In fact, it is not about what should be changed, but what should be protected.

“Phantom occupies an unrivalled position at the very apex of the luxury world,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “As our pinnacle product, it represents the very best of Rolls-Royce design, engineering and craftsmanship – a perfect blend of vision, creativity, the finest materials, skill, patience and precision. With Phantom Series II, we have retained and carefully protected everything our clients’ love about this superlative and luxurious item; subtle, yet meaningful enhancements reflect their evolving tastes and requirements.”

The most important feature to be retained is Phantom’s commanding presence. This has been further enhanced by a new polished horizontal line between the daytime running lights above the Pantheon Grille. This gives Phantom a new and assertive modernity, reflecting its driver-focused character. There is a subtle geometric change to the Pantheon Grille which makes the ‘RR’ badge of honor and Spirit Ecstasy mascot more prominent when viewed from the front. In fact, the Grille is now illuminated, a feature debuted and popularized in Ghost.

The headlights are graced with intricate laser-cut bezel star lights, creating a visual connection with the Starlight Headliner inside, and adding further surprise and delight to Phantom’s night-time presence.

The new expression of Phantom retains its signature side profile with short front and long rear overhang. The silhouette preserves the elegant key lines running from the Spirit of Ecstasy to the tapering rear tail. The side profile is further enhanced with a suite of new wheels. A 3D, milled, stainless steel wheel with triangular facets is available to commission in a fully or part-polished finish. Clients can alternatively grace Phantom with a truly elegant disc wheel, recalling the romance of 1920’s Rolls-Royce motor cars.

In response to Phantom clients who previously requested a darkened chrome grille surround, black bonnet reins, windscreen surround and side frame finishers, these may now be commissioned. This aesthetic now enables Rolls-Royce to transform Phantom into the lightest of light or the darkest of dark appearances.

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Phantom now includes the debut of ‘Rolls-Royce Connected.’ This enables the owner to send an address directly to the motor car from Whispers, the Rolls-Royce private-members’ Application, providing seamless navigation to an event, restaurant, dealership or even the Home of Rolls-Royce itself.

‘Rolls-Royce Connected’ also displays the motor car’s location, security status and current ‘health’ condition on Whispers; at the touch of a button, the owner can contact a preferred dealership for any servicing requirements or information about the car.

If you wish to learn more about the new expression of Phantom, CLICK HERE.