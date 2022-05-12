LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.

Rolls-Royce Announces New Expression For Phantom Series II

Haute Auto, News

Rolls-Royce commemorates adaptation to the eighth generation Phantom with the launch of the Phantom Platino.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Platino

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce products endure the test of time – they have expansive lifespans. The marque’s rich history, and the everlasting durability of its products, means they inherently become a timeless expression of good taste, beauty and luxurious perfection. Phantom occupies a unique, pinnacle position in this regard, being revered for its timeless elegance.

The eighth generation of Phantom was presented in 2017. Through this expression, Rolls-Royce designers and engineers were guided by the requests of clients who begged for Rolls-Royce not to make major changes to the iconic motor car. As a result, only the slightest modifications and embellishments have been added. In fact, it is not about what should be changed, but what should be protected.

“Phantom occupies an unrivalled position at the very apex of the luxury world,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “As our pinnacle product, it represents the very best of Rolls-Royce design, engineering and craftsmanship – a perfect blend of vision, creativity, the finest materials, skill, patience and precision. With Phantom Series II, we have retained and carefully protected everything our clients’ love about this superlative and luxurious item; subtle, yet meaningful enhancements reflect their evolving tastes and requirements.” 

The most important feature to be retained is Phantom’s commanding presence. This has been further enhanced by a new polished horizontal line between the daytime running lights above the Pantheon Grille. This gives Phantom a new and assertive modernity, reflecting its driver-focused character. There is a subtle geometric change to the Pantheon Grille which makes the ‘RR’ badge of honor and Spirit Ecstasy mascot more prominent when viewed from the front. In fact, the Grille is now illuminated, a feature debuted and popularized in Ghost.

The headlights are graced with intricate laser-cut bezel star lights, creating a visual connection with the Starlight Headliner inside, and adding further surprise and delight to Phantom’s night-time presence.

The new expression of Phantom retains its signature side profile with short front and long rear overhang. The silhouette preserves the elegant key lines running from the Spirit of Ecstasy to the tapering rear tail. The side profile is further enhanced with a suite of new wheels. A 3D, milled, stainless steel wheel with triangular facets is available to commission in a fully or part-polished finish. Clients can alternatively grace Phantom with a truly elegant disc wheel, recalling the romance of 1920’s Rolls-Royce motor cars. 

In response to Phantom clients who previously requested a darkened chrome grille surround, black bonnet reins, windscreen surround and side frame finishers, these may now be commissioned. This aesthetic now enables Rolls-Royce to transform Phantom into the lightest of light or the darkest of dark appearances.

Photo Credit: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Phantom now includes the debut of ‘Rolls-Royce Connected.’ This enables the owner to send an address directly to the motor car from Whispers, the Rolls-Royce private-members’ Application, providing seamless navigation to an event, restaurant, dealership or even the Home of Rolls-Royce itself.

‘Rolls-Royce Connected’ also displays the motor car’s location, security status and current ‘health’ condition on Whispers; at the touch of a button, the owner can contact a preferred dealership for any servicing requirements or information about the car.

If you wish to learn more about the new expression of Phantom, CLICK HERE.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Cover Story
May 12, 2022
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
By Laura Schreffler
Lady M x Baccarat
City Guide
May 12, 2022
Baccarat And Lady M Are Joining Forces To Bring A Dazzling Luxury Cake Truck To South Coast Plaza Today
By Laura Schreffler
Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023 Collection Show Livestream Link
Fashion
May 12, 2022
Watch The Louis Vuitton Women’s Cruise 2023 Collection Show Live
By Adrienne Faurote
Van Cleef & Arpels
Art
May 11, 2022
Spring Has Sprung! Van Cleef & Arpels Has Transformed Fifth Avenue Into The Best Kind Of Bouquet
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami