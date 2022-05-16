Photo Credit: Getty Images, courtesy of FARFETCH

Last week, a bevy of fashionable invitees gathered at West Hollywood’s Schindler House to celebrate the luxury retailer FARFETCH’s expansion into the luxury beauty sector. Their curation of over 100 brands — from 111Skin and Eighth Day Skin to Charlotte Tilbury and YSL Beauty cosmetics — was vetted by members of the FARFETCH Beauty Collective, a panel of industry professionals that were present at the event, including Violet Grey founder Cassandra Grey, hairstylist Jawara, actor and skateboarder Nico Hiraga, and drag artist Violet Chachki.

At the fête, guests sipped upon champagne and cocktails while enjoying a set by DJ Caroline Polachek. The indoor-outdoor space itself was minimalist and avant-garde, a chic maze of sorts that led attendees into various rooms and spaces to mingle. Notable attendees included January Jones, Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross, Charlotte McKinney, and celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff, who chatted interspersed among the influencers, editors, and fashion and beauty insiders present.

