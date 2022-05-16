LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Farfetch Celebrates Their Expansion Into Luxury Beauty With A Star-Studded Soirée In Los Angeles

Celebrities, Haute Beauty, Haute Scene, News

by Jessica Ourisman

Farfetch Celebrates Their Expansion Into Luxury Beauty With A Star-Studded Soirée In Los AngelesPhoto Credit: Getty Images, courtesy of FARFETCH

Last week, a bevy of fashionable invitees gathered at West Hollywood’s Schindler House to celebrate the luxury retailer FARFETCH’s expansion into the luxury beauty sector. Their curation of over 100 brands — from 111Skin and Eighth Day Skin to Charlotte Tilbury and YSL Beauty cosmetics — was vetted by members of the FARFETCH Beauty Collective, a panel of industry professionals that were present at the event, including Violet Grey founder Cassandra Grey, hairstylist Jawara, actor and skateboarder Nico Hiraga, and drag artist Violet Chachki.

Farfetch Celebrates Their Expansion Into Luxury Beauty With A Star-Studded Soirée In Los AngelesPhoto Credit: Getty Images, courtesy of FARFETCH

Farfetch Celebrates Their Expansion Into Luxury Beauty With A Star-Studded Soirée In Los Angeles
Caroline Polachek

Photo Credit: Getty Images, courtesy of FARFETCH

At the fête, guests sipped upon champagne and cocktails while enjoying a set by DJ Caroline Polachek. The indoor-outdoor space itself was minimalist and avant-garde, a chic maze of sorts that led attendees into various rooms and spaces to mingle. Notable attendees included January Jones, Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross, Charlotte McKinney, and celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff, who chatted interspersed among the influencers, editors, and fashion and beauty insiders present.

Below, enjoy a look into Haute Living‘s inside look at the soirée.

Farfetch Celebrates Their Expansion Into Luxury Beauty With A Star-Studded Soirée In Los AngelesPhoto Credit: Getty Images, courtesy of FARFETCH

Farfetch Celebrates Their Expansion Into Luxury Beauty With A Star-Studded Soirée In Los Angeles
Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Cassandra Grey, Sam Ronson

Photo Credit: Getty Images, courtesy of FARFETCH

Farfetch Celebrates Their Expansion Into Luxury Beauty With A Star-Studded Soirée In Los Angeles
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson

Photo Credit: Getty Images, courtesy of FARFETCH

