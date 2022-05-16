Photo Credit: Paul Little

Brooklyn Decker loves many things about life, including her home base of Austin, Texas. We caught up with the Grace and Frankie actress while she was promoting her partnership with Zyrtec to discuss life in the Lone Star state with husband of 12 years, Andy Roddick, and how she makes the commute between Austin and Hollywood work to her advantage.

Photo Credit: Paul Little.

Let’s talk about work/life balance. Did you have that, living in Austin and filming Grace & Frankie in LA?

In my opinion balance is a myth, especially when you’re a parent, so you have to decide what’s most important for yourself and your family. For me, I want my kids to grow up in a smaller city, I want to move at a slower pace, I want to be surrounded my nature—living in Texas or North Carolina gave me that opportunity. Does that mean my career takes a hit? Probably, I don’t network, I’m definitely not marketing myself like I should, but is it worth it so that we are providing the life we want for our kids? Absolutely.

What do you love most about living in Austin? What are your go-to spots for spa, dining, staycations, bars?

I love the entrepreneurial spirit of Austin. The intellectual creativity of Austinites is unparalleled. My favorite spa is Lake Austin Spa. The best sushi I’ve had is at Uchiko (YES, Texas sushi) I love Josephine House for breakfast. The Commodore Perry is absolutely stunning and the ideal spot for a little staycation or getaway. Best bar: Justine‘s (take someone special and get a tintype portrait made) and Goldies at the Austin Proper hotel.

Why do you think so much of LA has descended on Austin? What sums up the city and why it’s so great?

Affordability was a big factor, but now that the secret is out, not so much. There’s a humble, hearty, active spirit in Austin. It exists in LA too, it’s just harder to find because you are pretty confined to your neighborhood. Austin embraces the arts and music. It’s a city but you can have a private, serene existence if you want it. Everything’s a little easier in Austin. That’s all quickly changing, but the city can be whatever you want to make of it.

Why did you decide to partner with ZYRTEC?

Living in both North Carolina and Texas, I often experience allergy symptoms like a runny nose or watery eyes, and my allergies flare up especially around spring. As someone who loves being outside with my family, I am not willing to give up my outdoor time. ZYRTEC® is my absolute go-to as it provides a full, 24-hours of relief from my allergy symptoms, so I can enjoy spring and the outdoors. When it comes to relief, I’m also an advocate for bringing relief to our planet and so is ZYRTEC®. The brand is partnering with American Forests on the ZYRTEC® ReLEAF Project, a tree-planting initiative to help foster a better, healthier planet for all. Together, ZYRTEC® and American Forests are helping advance tree equity in historically excluded communities, so more individuals can reap the health and environmental benefits that trees can provide. You can visit Zyrtec.com or follow the brand on Instagram @Zyrtecallergy for more information on the ZYRTEC® ReLEAF Project.

Is there a hack for making marriage work?

Ask me in 20 years. One thing we do well is we divide the labor. We don’t subscribe to traditional gender roles in the household. We have each other’s back in that way.

What are some of your go-to secrets for getting summer beach body ready?

A summer beach body is just a body on a beach in the summer. It’s ready!

What are you most excited for the remainder of the year?

Gathering with other human beings. I missed in person interactions!

Photo Credit: Paul Little.