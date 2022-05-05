Chanel Heads To Monte Carlo For The Cruise Show

Photo Credit: Photographer Melodie McDaniel

Summer is officially here — thanks to Chanel. Set against the beautiful backdrop of Monte Carlo, Chanel held its Crusie 2022/23 fashion show, embodying the joie de vivre of summer living and glamorous getaways.

For Virginie Viard, Monte Carlo couldn’t have been more perfect. . “To me, Monaco is a matter of feelings above all. That’s Karl, Caroline, Charlotte,” says Viard. “From very early on, I knew we would hold a show there, and more precisely at the Beach Hotel. Besides, Karl was dreaming about it. From this magnificent venue, one can glimpse his villa, La Vigie. I will never forget the times I spent there: terraces and balconies, big umbrellas, baskets of flowers – so much beauty.”

Photo Credit: Photographer Melodie McDaniel

Teaser trailers of the collection, directed by the talented Sofia and Roman Coppola, gave a glimpse into what was to come down the runway this morning. This season is teeming the Chanel cruise classics like bright-colored tweed sets, swimsuits, and summer whites.

Photo Credit: Photographer Melodie McDaniel Photo Credit: Photographer Melodie McDaniel

“A sporty atmosphere, but not only. There are lots of tweed or silk jumpsuits lined with light terry cloth. Many sequins and flowers shape embroidered plastrons adorning thinly striped long shirt-dresses with white high collars — a nod to Karl — a sequined midnight blue dress, or backless tops worn over wide-cut trousers. Monaco is inherent to the history of CHANEL. We have lived so many happy moments there,” notes Viard.