Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”

Chanel Heads To Monte Carlo For The Cruise Show

Fashion, News

Chanel Heads To Monte Carlo For The Cruise ShowPhoto Credit: Photographer Melodie McDaniel

Summer is officially here — thanks to Chanel. Set against the beautiful backdrop of Monte Carlo, Chanel held its Crusie 2022/23 fashion show, embodying the joie de vivre of summer living and glamorous getaways. 

For Virginie Viard, Monte Carlo couldn’t have been more perfect. . “To me, Monaco is a matter of feelings above all. That’s Karl, Caroline, Charlotte,” says Viard. “From very early on, I knew we would hold a show there, and more precisely at the Beach Hotel. Besides, Karl was dreaming about it. From this magnificent venue, one can glimpse his villa, La Vigie. I will never forget the times I spent there: terraces and balconies, big umbrellas, baskets of flowers – so much beauty.”

Chanel Heads To Monte Carlo For The Cruise ShowPhoto Credit: Photographer Melodie McDaniel

Teaser trailers of the collection, directed by the talented Sofia and Roman Coppola, gave a glimpse into what was to come down the runway this morning. This season is teeming the Chanel cruise classics like bright-colored tweed sets, swimsuits, and summer whites. 

Chanel Heads To Monte Carlo For The Cruise ShowPhoto Credit: Photographer Melodie McDanielChanel Heads To Monte Carlo For The Cruise ShowPhoto Credit: Photographer Melodie McDaniel

“A sporty atmosphere, but not only. There are lots of tweed or silk jumpsuits lined with light terry cloth. Many sequins and flowers shape embroidered plastrons adorning thinly striped long shirt-dresses with white high collars — a nod to Karl — a sequined midnight blue dress, or backless tops worn over wide-cut trousers. Monaco is inherent to the history of CHANEL. We have lived so many happy moments there,” notes Viard.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
F1 Miami Hardrock
Feature Stories
May 5, 2022
How Hard Rock Has Made Miami’s Inaugural F1 Race Unforgettable
By Adrienne Faurote
Javier's
Haute Drinks
May 5, 2022
Cocktail Of The Week: Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With The Milagro Tamarindo At Javier’s Century City
By Laura Schreffler
Cinco de Mayo Miami
City Guide
May 5, 2022
The Haute Guide To Cinco De Mayo In Miami
By Adrienne Faurote
McLaren
Haute Auto
May 5, 2022
McLaren Reveals Its First NFT Drop, Genesis Collection
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami