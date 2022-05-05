This week is one of the hottest weeks in Miami; not only does this week mark the inaugural Formula 1 race taking place this weekend, but it is also Cinco de Mayo. A celebration that lights up the Magic City, Cinco de Mayo is bigger than ever this year. Ahead, discover the Haute guide to Cinco de Mayo in Miami.

COMO COMO AT THE MOXY SOUTH BEACH

Photo Credit: Michael Kleinberg

The Moxy South Beach hotspots (Bar Moxy, The Upside, Serena, or Como Como) is having a full day of celebrations. To end the evening, Como Como, the ultimate marisqueria, which will feature festive decor and performances by a Mariachi band beginning at 8PM, featuring the Al Pastor Margarita.

COYO TACO

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Coyo Taco

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Coyo Taco has debuted a special 305 Quesadilla. They are also hosting a special Cinco de Mayo fiesta where guests will be able to enjoy a spread of COYO Taco’s signature dishes including homemade salsa, freshly made to order guacamole, traditional tacos and extra cheesy quesadillas. Naturally the fiesta would never be complete without margaritas. Enjoy a selection of more than 50 tequila and mezcals and classic Mexican inspired cocktails.

TACOMBI

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tacombi

Today, 100% of the proceeds from all orders in-store in Miami (and other locations in New York, DC and through the Tacombi app and website), will go to the Tacombi Foundation, feeding people in the local community who are facing food insecurity. During last year’s inaugural fundraiser, they raised nearly $200,000 to fund a total of 80,000 meals. Through ongoing initiatives over the past two years, they have been able to donate more than 300,000 meals to neighbors in need. This year, the goal is to raise $300,000 to fund 120,000 meals.

CHOTTO MATTE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chotto Matte

Chotto Matte, the pioneering global Nikkei dining destination, celebrates the very best of authentic and innovative cuisine, set in a vibrant, stylish architectural space. Perfect for a Cinco de Mayo celebration with friends, guests can walk through the green, sky-lit restaurant and enjoy a lively experience through the food, drinks and environment. Chotto Matte’s innovative menu offers dishes perfect for an upscale, fresh take on Cinco de Mayo including Purple, Green and White Tostada Chips and guacamole ($7.50), Snow Crab Croquetas ($24.50) and King Oyster Mushroom Tostadas (S12.50) made with pulled mushroom, smoked aji panca chili, guacamole, lime and cilantro. Guests looking for some tequila to celebrate the holiday will be impressed with Chotto Matte’s expansive tequila selection and delicious margaritas like the Lychee Picante ($17) made with Código 1530 Blanco, lychee, chia seeds, chilli, lime and dragon fruit.

ORNO AT THESIS HOTEL

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Orno at THesis Hotel as the restaurant presents Volume III of the tasting series called Library Libations. The intimate evening will commence with a welcome cocktail ft. Don Julio 70 and passed bites. Guests will then take a seat inside The Library, Orno’s private dining room, for a 4-course meal by Chef Niven paired with another delicious cocktail followed by a tasting of Don Julio 1942, Primavera and Ultima

VILLA AZUR

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Villa Azur

Villa Azur’s avant-garde Mediterranean fare, world-class mixology, and nightly dinner parties make it impossible to resist one of their luxe cocktails and dance the night away. This Cinco de Mayo, don’t miss out on Villa Azur’s Spicy 309 margarita, a combination of Avion Silver Tequila, lime juice, agave nectar, Jalapeño Cointreau, and black salt.