Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”

Cocktail Of The Week: Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With The Milagro Tamarindo At Javier’s Century City

Haute Drinks, Haute Wine + Spirits, News

Javier'sPhoto Credit: Javier’s

What better way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo then with a fabulous tequila-based cocktail? Our cocktail of the week hits all the spots, ticks all the boxes, and will make you feel festive as heck (especially if you have more than one, because more than one = fun).

Javier'sPhoto Credit: Javier’s

That cocktail would be the Tamarindo Margarita at upscale Century City Mexican eatery Javier’s. The spicy yet subtle libation is a mix of Milagro Reposado — a 100% blue agave tequila with notes of warm caramel and vanilla and a spicy finish — which is rested in American oak barrels for two-four months, fresh tamarindo, agave nectar, and fresh lime juice.

Javier'sPhoto Credit: Javier’s

Javier’s is the perfect spot to sip away, presenting a rich heritage of elevated Mexican cuisine in a sexy, low-key atmosphere, be it in the main dining room, al fresco patios, a private dining room, or at the beautiful bar surrounded by one of the West Coast’s largest selection of the world’s finest tequilas.

Javier'sPhoto Credit: Javier’s

That said, now it’s time to celebrate!

Javier’s is located at the Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd #1005, Los Angeles, CA 90067

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
F1 Miami Hardrock
Feature Stories
May 5, 2022
How Hard Rock Has Made Miami’s Inaugural F1 Race Unforgettable
By Adrienne Faurote
Chanel Heads To Monte Carlo For The Cruise Show
Fashion
May 5, 2022
Chanel Heads To Monte Carlo For The Cruise Show
By Adrienne Faurote
Cinco de Mayo Miami
City Guide
May 5, 2022
The Haute Guide To Cinco De Mayo In Miami
By Adrienne Faurote
McLaren
Haute Auto
May 5, 2022
McLaren Reveals Its First NFT Drop, Genesis Collection
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami