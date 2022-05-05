Photo Credit: Javier’s

What better way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo then with a fabulous tequila-based cocktail? Our cocktail of the week hits all the spots, ticks all the boxes, and will make you feel festive as heck (especially if you have more than one, because more than one = fun).

That cocktail would be the Tamarindo Margarita at upscale Century City Mexican eatery Javier’s. The spicy yet subtle libation is a mix of Milagro Reposado — a 100% blue agave tequila with notes of warm caramel and vanilla and a spicy finish — which is rested in American oak barrels for two-four months, fresh tamarindo, agave nectar, and fresh lime juice.

Javier’s is the perfect spot to sip away, presenting a rich heritage of elevated Mexican cuisine in a sexy, low-key atmosphere, be it in the main dining room, al fresco patios, a private dining room, or at the beautiful bar surrounded by one of the West Coast’s largest selection of the world’s finest tequilas.

That said, now it’s time to celebrate!

Javier’s is located at the Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd #1005, Los Angeles, CA 90067