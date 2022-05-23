LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Best Looks Stunning The Red Carpet

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Events, Haute Scene, Jewelry, Lifestyle, News

Each year, the Cannes Film Festival celebrates the precious relationship between fashion and film with celebrities returning to old Hollywood glamour on the red carpet. From Gucci and Fendi to Chopard and Dior, these luxury fashion houses ensured celebrities were making a fashion statement at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Keep scrolling to reminisce on some of our favorite looks this year.

Frida Aasen in Chopard

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chopard

Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Best Looks Stealing The Show
Lily Donaldson in CELINE by Hedi Slimane

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Celine

Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Best Looks Stealing The Show
Aamito Lagum in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Best Looks Stealing The Show
Idris Elba in an Exquisite Gucci dark navy blue four button double breasted suit and Gucci exclusive caliber GG727.25.TS watch

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Best Looks Stealing The Show
Adèle Exarchopoulos in FENDI

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Best Looks Stealing The Show
Isabelle Fuhrman in Dior and Chopard

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Best Looks Stealing The Show
Miles Teller in custom CELINE HOMME by Hedi Slimane

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Celine

Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Best Looks Stealing The Show
Anja Rubik in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Eva Longoria in Chopard

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chopard

Salma Abu-Deif in Chopard

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chopard

Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Best Looks Stealing The Show
Rossy de Palma in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Best Looks Stealing The Show
Charlbi Dean in Dior

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Best Looks Stealing The Show
Letitia Wright in Alexander McQueen

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Best Looks Stealing The Show
Baptiste Giabiconi in Dior

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Best Looks Stealing The Show
Carla Bruni in CELINE by Hedi Sliman

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Celine

Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Best Looks Stealing The Show
Noomi Rapace in Dior
Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Best Looks Stealing The Show
Anne Hathaway in Gucci

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Best Looks Stealing The Show
Julia Roberts in Dior

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Best Looks Stealing The Show
British Actress Lashana Lynch in FENDI

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu in Chopard

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chopard

