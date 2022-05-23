Each year, the Cannes Film Festival celebrates the precious relationship between fashion and film with celebrities returning to old Hollywood glamour on the red carpet. From Gucci and Fendi to Chopard and Dior, these luxury fashion houses ensured celebrities were making a fashion statement at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.
Keep scrolling to reminisce on some of our favorite looks this year.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chopard
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Celine
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Celine
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chopard
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chopard
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saint Laurent
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Celine
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chopard