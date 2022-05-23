LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.

Memorial Plastic Surgery: The #1 Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Practice in Houston

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

 

Group photo of MPS Plastic Surgeons (from left to right: Dr. Patrick Hsu, Dr. Kendall Roehl, and Dr. Vasileios Vasilakis)


The team at Memorial Plastic Surgery is taking the aesthetics industry by storm with their world-class surgical results to help over 1,000 patients a year achieve the best version of themselves. And by the looks of it, their premiere group of board-certified plastic surgeons, Dr. Patrick Hsu, Dr. Kendall Roehl, and Dr. Vasileios Vasilakis, are at the top of the game with their high demand and growing waitlist of patients wanting cosmetic surgery at their state-of-the-art facility. 

Memorial Plastic Surgery has quickly grown to establish itself as a highly-sought and well-respected brand, built on great reputation, expertise, and surgical results, since its opening in 2013 by Dr. Patrick Hsu. According to Dr. Vasilakis, a double-board certified plastic surgeon and the newest surgeon to join the group, their team has only just begun to make their impact in the industry. 

“We are world-class in plastic surgery and focus on advanced procedures of the face, breast, and body,” Dr. Vasilakis says. “Our experience and training directly contribute to achieving the superb results we are known for at our practice. Each one of us has undergone extensive training in the field, and we all strive to stay on top of the leading edge in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery to give the best to our patients,” Dr. Vasilakis explains. 

Dr. Vasilakis, specifically, has had the privilege of being trained under some of the world’s top plastic surgeons during his residency in New York and pursued additional training in cosmetic surgery through his fellowship alongside world-renowned surgeons. Dr. Vasilakis then joined the esteemed group at Memorial Plastic Surgery following his fellowship.  

For Dr. Vasilakis and the team at Memorial Plastic Surgery, their commitment to delivering an unparalleled patient experience through providing exceptional quality care and world-class surgical results has set them apart in a very competitive industry. 

“We truly take pride in the quality of our work and make sure we provide the best possible service and experience to our patients,” Dr. Vasilakis says. “When it comes to patient care and the results we achieve, our team is definitely a cut above anywhere else!”

Memorial Plastic Surgery’s success and strong following on social media platforms, such as Instagram, has quickly made this private practice a hotspot for patients not only in Texas, but also to a large global clientele around the world. 

“We have more and more patients traveling across the country and from different parts of the world to see us,” Dr. Vasilakis states. “To be recognized as leaders in our field and see Memorial Plastic Surgery reach so many people in different international markets is an incredible feeling that I’m so proud to be part of.” 

For more information, follow Memorial Plastic Surgery and their team on Instagram

Written in partnership with Ascend

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Gunnar Peterson
Celebrities
May 24, 2022
Trainer To The Stars Gunnar Peterson Shares His Secret To Getting The Summer Body You’ve Always Dreamed About
By Laura Schreffler
Celebrities
May 23, 2022
Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Best Looks Stunning The Red Carpet
By Adrienne Faurote
London Concours d'Elegance 2022
Haute Auto
May 23, 2022
The 2022 London Concours Will Celebrate Hypercars That Achieve ‘The Pursuit Of Speed’
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Hotel
May 20, 2022
Loews Hotels & Co Celebrates Seasonal Travel With Launch Of New Summerfest Program
By Brooke Klaiman

Los Angeles

New York

Miami