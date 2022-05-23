Memorial Plastic Surgery: The #1 Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Practice in Houston



The team at Memorial Plastic Surgery is taking the aesthetics industry by storm with their world-class surgical results to help over 1,000 patients a year achieve the best version of themselves. And by the looks of it, their premiere group of board-certified plastic surgeons, Dr. Patrick Hsu, Dr. Kendall Roehl, and Dr. Vasileios Vasilakis, are at the top of the game with their high demand and growing waitlist of patients wanting cosmetic surgery at their state-of-the-art facility.

Memorial Plastic Surgery has quickly grown to establish itself as a highly-sought and well-respected brand, built on great reputation, expertise, and surgical results, since its opening in 2013 by Dr. Patrick Hsu. According to Dr. Vasilakis, a double-board certified plastic surgeon and the newest surgeon to join the group, their team has only just begun to make their impact in the industry.

“We are world-class in plastic surgery and focus on advanced procedures of the face, breast, and body,” Dr. Vasilakis says. “Our experience and training directly contribute to achieving the superb results we are known for at our practice. Each one of us has undergone extensive training in the field, and we all strive to stay on top of the leading edge in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery to give the best to our patients,” Dr. Vasilakis explains.

Dr. Vasilakis, specifically, has had the privilege of being trained under some of the world’s top plastic surgeons during his residency in New York and pursued additional training in cosmetic surgery through his fellowship alongside world-renowned surgeons. Dr. Vasilakis then joined the esteemed group at Memorial Plastic Surgery following his fellowship.

For Dr. Vasilakis and the team at Memorial Plastic Surgery, their commitment to delivering an unparalleled patient experience through providing exceptional quality care and world-class surgical results has set them apart in a very competitive industry.

“We truly take pride in the quality of our work and make sure we provide the best possible service and experience to our patients,” Dr. Vasilakis says. “When it comes to patient care and the results we achieve, our team is definitely a cut above anywhere else!”

Memorial Plastic Surgery’s success and strong following on social media platforms, such as Instagram, has quickly made this private practice a hotspot for patients not only in Texas, but also to a large global clientele around the world.

“We have more and more patients traveling across the country and from different parts of the world to see us,” Dr. Vasilakis states. “To be recognized as leaders in our field and see Memorial Plastic Surgery reach so many people in different international markets is an incredible feeling that I’m so proud to be part of.”

