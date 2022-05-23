LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
To celebrate the inaugural Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Haute Living Media Group hosted an exclusive dinner alongside co-hosts Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Jacob & Co. for the most VIP clients. The private affair took place at a stunning Palm Island home overlooking the water, curating an unforgettable, star-studded evening. 

Famed artist Romero Britto was in attendance and given the ultimate surprise: founder and chairman of Jacob & Co., Jacob Arabo — or “Jacob the Jeweler” — gifted Britto a special Jacob x Britto timepiece. The rare timepiece is the Palatial Five Time Zone Romero Britto Edition, with a black PVD 45mm stainless steal case, featuring five different time zones and the dial reveals a Romero Britto-inspired art piece. Arabo was also the latest star on the cover of Haute Time, which was unveiled ahead of the weekend’s festivities. 

During the party, attendees made their way outside for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ grand reveal. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars presented the bespoke Black Badge Ghost in Iced Gunmetal Grey — a collection of only eleven cars in the world finished in this particular paint treatment — to special clients, Daymond and Heather John. Renowned for his Shark Tank fame and serial entrepreneurial endeavors, Daymond John added this Black Badge commission to his impressive collection of collectibles.

Other notable guests of honor in attendance were Food God (Jonathan Cheban), Venus Williams, Mike Rodriguez of Braman Miami, and Head of Wine for Wine Access, Vanessa Conlin.

