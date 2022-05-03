Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”

Jacob & Co. Launches First-Ever Luxury NFT Collection: Astronomia Metaverso

Haute Crypto, Haute Time, News

Jacob & Co. Launches First-Ever Luxury NFT Collection: Astronomia Metaverso
Uranus

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jacob & Co.

For the last three decades, Jacob & Co. has stood at the forefront of pushing beyond the high watchmaking boundaries, daring to innovate and manifest the impossible. Today, Jacob & Co. has again broken the mold, entering into an entirely new world: the metaverse. The Astronomia Metaverso NFT collection has officially landed.

Over the last several weeks, the brand has been strategically unveiling its first-ever luxury watch NFT project, showing both the physical and digital products featured within the collection. Astronomia Metaverso expands across the eight planets in our solar system, serving as a true testament to Jacob Arabo’s marvel with the complexities of space. “For this collection, I wanted each planet to have a significant presence within the watch, and I wanted each miniature world to feel and look real,” notes Arabo, the founder of Jacob & Co. “I created a custom dome that arches over the movement and fills the volume beneath our signature sapphire Astronomia crystal,” he adds. The watches sport a 44mm case revealing the dial design details unique to each planet, from the pink sapphires and diamonds on Venus to the 159 brilliant-cut red rubies and orange sapphires on Mars.

Jacob & Co. Launches First-Ever Luxury NFT Collection: Astronomia Metaverso
Venus

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jacob & Co.

Jacob & Co. Launches First-Ever Luxury NFT Collection: Astronomia Metaverso
Mars

Designed by Arabo, each of the eight NFT watches embodies the iconic elements of the beloved Astronomia line while also catapulting them into a new digital, crypto-native future. For the five NFT watches representing the planets closest to the sun, Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, and Jupiter, collectors will receive a one-of-a-kind physical timepiece.

Jacob & Co. Launches First-Ever Luxury NFT Collection: Astronomia Metaverso
Earth & Jupiter

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jacob & Co.

And the three planets furthest from the sun, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, are extraordinary digital-only NFT variants.

Jacob & Co. Launches First-Ever Luxury NFT Collection: Astronomia Metaverso
Neptune & Saturn

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jacob & Co.

In addition, those who purchase the NFTs will gain exclusive access to the brand, including a membership pass, the chance to unlock physical, digital, and experiential perks, and invites to luxury experiences like private Jacob & Co. tours and dinners. “Astronomia Metaverso entices watch enthusiasts and crypto collectors alike to indulge their imagination while enjoying the finest craftsmanship in watchmaking and unlocking special digital and experiential privileges with Jacob & Co,” explains Benjamin Arabo, CEO of Jacob & Co.

This launch marks the beginning of the brand’s journey into the metaverse, setting a high precedent for luxury timepieces in the space. Set to go live this month, the Astronomia Metaverso collection was produced exclusively in partnership with UNXD, and will be sold on the UNXD website, here.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
May 4, 2022
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing
By Adrienne Faurote
Rupi Kaur
Art
May 4, 2022
Rupi Kaur Is Empowering Women Through Her Poetry. This Is How She Plans On Spreading Her Message Globally.
By Laura Schreffler
Chef Daniel Boulud
Haute Cuisine
May 4, 2022
Daniel Boulud Is Taking Diners On Edible Journeys At His Rosewood Baha Mar Restaurant. First Stop, Vietnam.
By Laura Schreffler
The After 2022
Celebrities
May 4, 2022
Behind The Velvet Rope: Inside The Most Epic 2022 Met Gala Afterparty Of The Night
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami