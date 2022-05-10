Photo Credit: MetaMorfosi NY

Banksy Building Castles in the Sky, one of the biggest exhibitions featuring original artworks of one of the most influential (and elusive) contemporary artists is opening on May 28 in New York City.

The exhibition – organized by MetaMorfosi NY – is based on the results of an independent interdisciplinary academic research project about Banksy, with a museum-style layout and will feature over 120 original artworks through an intellectually immersive journey into the mind of the artist.

Among those are some of the most iconic works such as: Girl with Balloon, Love is in the Air (Flower Thrower), Bomb Hugger, Family Target, Gangsta Rat, Mickey Snake, Rubber Ducky, and Toxic Mary.

The featured works were procured from privately owned collections, curated by Stefano Antonelli and Gianluca Marziani who make a contribution of high scientific and cultural value towards interpreting this art. In this exhibit, MetaMorfosi seeks to comply with Banksy’s intentions, creating a strictly non-commercial, raw exhibit of thorough academic analyses of Banksy’s psyche and work being treated as if he were one of the great classical artists.

The exhibit is accompanied by a catalog that provides admirers with a more in-depth understanding of Banksy’s work, featuring a series of interdisciplinary analyses by art curators and professors tying together various complex themes. The catalog is published by Sagep and Rizzoli International and will be distributed by Rizzoli International in the world and within the exhibit’s bookstore.

The exhibit will be open from May 28 to September 5 in the former International Center of Photography Museum (250 Bowery St.), located in the heart of Manhattan’s most interesting artistic areas where many urban artists have left their mark. Tickets are available HERE.

Exhibit hours are as follows:

Monday–Thursday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday–Sunday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

