Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”

One Of The Biggest Banksy Exhibitions To Date Is Heading To New York This Month

Art, City Guide, News

Banksy
Girl with balloon 2005 cm. 70 x 50_0104

Photo Credit: MetaMorfosi NY

Banksy Building Castles in the Sky, one of the biggest exhibitions featuring original artworks of one of the most influential (and elusive) contemporary artists is opening on May 28 in New York City.

Banksy
Love is in the air (flower thrower) 2002 cm. 51 x 43_0018

Photo Credit: MetaMorfosi NY

The exhibition – organized by MetaMorfosi NY – is based on the results of an independent interdisciplinary academic research project about Banksy, with a museum-style layout and will feature over 120 original artworks through an intellectually immersive journey into the mind of the artist.

Banksy
Gangsta Rat 2004 cm. 50 x 35_0203

Photo Credit: MetaMorfosi NY

Among those are some of the most iconic works such as: Girl with Balloon, Love is in the Air (Flower Thrower), Bomb Hugger, Family Target, Gangsta Rat, Mickey Snake, Rubber Ducky, and Toxic Mary.

Banksy
Rubber Duck 2006 cm. 91 x 91_0384

Photo Credit: MetaMorfosi NY

The featured works were procured from privately owned collections, curated by Stefano Antonelli and Gianluca Marziani who make a contribution of high scientific and cultural value towards interpreting this art. In this exhibit, MetaMorfosi seeks to comply with Banksy’s intentions, creating a strictly non-commercial, raw exhibit of thorough academic analyses of Banksy’s psyche and work being treated as if he were one of the great classical artists.

Banksy
Bomb Hugger 2003 cm. 70 x 50_0322

Photo Credit: MetaMorfosi NY

The exhibit is accompanied by a catalog that provides admirers with a more in-depth understanding of Banksy’s work, featuring a series of interdisciplinary analyses by art curators and professors tying together various complex themes. The catalog is published by Sagep and Rizzoli International and will be distributed by Rizzoli International in the world and within the exhibit’s bookstore.

Banksy
Family Target

Photo Credit: MetaMorfosi NY

The exhibit will be open from May 28 to September 5 in the former International Center of Photography Museum (250 Bowery St.), located in the heart of Manhattan’s most interesting artistic areas where many urban artists have left their mark. Tickets are available HERE.

Banksy
Toxic Mary

Photo Credit: MetaMorfosi NY

Exhibit hours are as follows: 

Monday–Thursday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday–Sunday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Banksy
Mickey Snake

Photo Credit: MetaMorfosi NY

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Van Cleef & Arpels
Art
May 11, 2022
Spring Has Sprung! Van Cleef & Arpels Has Transformed Fifth Avenue Into The Best Kind Of Bouquet
By Laura Schreffler
Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party 2022
Haute Scene
May 11, 2022
On Tuesdays, Elizabeth Hurley Wears Pink — And Raises $8.5 Million For Breast Cancer Research
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Cuisine
May 11, 2022
Chef Michael Michaelidis Ushers New Culinary Landscape In Miami
By Gabriel Pessoa
Montblanc Haus
Haute Time
May 11, 2022
Montblanc Haus Opens In Hamburg As A Love Letter To The Art Of Writing
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami