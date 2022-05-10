Thomas Keller
Cover Story
Thomas Keller Pays Tribute To Palm Beach’s Golden Era At His Surf Club Restaurant — And On The Golf Course
Bill and Will Harlan
Cover Story
Changing Of The Guard: A Generational Shift Is Underway At Harlan Estate As Bill Harlan Passes The Torch To Son Will
Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”

Agnes Nagy’s Beautiful Sculptures Find A New Home

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners


Hungarian sculptor, Agnes Nagy, known for her realistic animal sculptures that evaluate the human-animal connection, has recently had her work transported. Her pieces have gone from Platform in Miami Beach, to one of two of Danieli Bouaziz’s recently opened galleries on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, Galerie Danieli.

Bouaziz, the businessman, real estate investor, semi-retired French-Israeli opera singer, and highly knowledgeable art dealer, immensely values Anges Nagy’s talent, so much so, that he intends to take her faultless sculptures to the next level. Anes Nagy’s work will be surrounded by some of the most celebrated artists of all time, including Monet, Dali, Basquiat, and countless other brilliant masters.

Lady M x Baccarat
City Guide
May 12, 2022
Baccarat And Lady M Are Joining Forces To Bring A Dazzling Luxury Cake Truck To South Coast Plaza Today
By Laura Schreffler
Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023 Collection Show Livestream Link
Fashion
May 12, 2022
Watch The Louis Vuitton Women’s Cruise 2023 Collection Show Live
By Adrienne Faurote
Van Cleef & Arpels
Art
May 11, 2022
Spring Has Sprung! Van Cleef & Arpels Has Transformed Fifth Avenue Into The Best Kind Of Bouquet
By Laura Schreffler
Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party 2022
Haute Scene
May 11, 2022
On Tuesdays, Elizabeth Hurley Wears Pink — And Raises $8.5 Million For Breast Cancer Research
By Laura Schreffler

