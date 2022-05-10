Agnes Nagy’s Beautiful Sculptures Find A New Home



Hungarian sculptor, Agnes Nagy, known for her realistic animal sculptures that evaluate the human-animal connection, has recently had her work transported. Her pieces have gone from Platform in Miami Beach, to one of two of Danieli Bouaziz’s recently opened galleries on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, Galerie Danieli.

Bouaziz, the businessman, real estate investor, semi-retired French-Israeli opera singer, and highly knowledgeable art dealer, immensely values Anges Nagy’s talent, so much so, that he intends to take her faultless sculptures to the next level. Anes Nagy’s work will be surrounded by some of the most celebrated artists of all time, including Monet, Dali, Basquiat, and countless other brilliant masters.





Written in partnership with Agnes Nagy