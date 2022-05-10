Paradise, defined by Webster dictionary, is an often imaginary place or state of utter perfection and happiness. Despite what the definition states, there lies a slight inaccuracy in the word imaginary. Though we all have our idea of paradise, that doesn’t mean paradise doesn’t exist. If truth be told, it does. And after stepping foot on the white sand beaches of Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas – it is confirmed that paradise has been found.

For over two decades, Atlantis has been a prominent figure in the hospitality industry worldwide. Through Atlantis’ immersive programming, guests have the opportunity to dive into the rich history, art, people, food, or festivities of the exhilarating Bahamian culture while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Photo Credit: Atlantis Paradise Island

Taking a deeper dive into the high-end luxury of the resort is the landmarked pink Royal Towers and Bridge Suite that stand at the forefront of the property. Including the Royal Towers, Atlantis features five unique stays with the newest being the all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove, and are these something to write home about.

From the moment you arrive on the property, you are greeted with the beautifully designed landscape and monumentally grand entrances that call for an instant breath of relaxation. Upon exploring what Paradise Island has to offer with the user-friendly Atlantis Mobile App, you’ll be presented with the thrill of the 141-acre action-packed Aquaventure waterscape, the world’s largest open-air marine habitat, five miles of beachfront, eleven luxurious pools, the Award-winning Mandara Spa and more.

What’s to come

Substantial growth on Atlantis Paradise Island is underway with the recent announcement of multimillion-dollar renovations and partnerships. What’s to come for the already notable beachfront resort includes the redevelopment of The Beach Tower and all Royal Tower guestrooms and suites, a reimagined Atlantis Casino, and the addition of a third Michelin-starred chef restaurant to its already premier and, may I mention, an extremely delicious roster of celebrity chef culinary masterpieces, including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu, by Nobu Matsuhisa, and Olives, by Todd English.

Photo Credit: Atlantis Paradise Island

The Royal

At this time, all of the Royal Towers East rooms have already seen a complete renovation both in the room and bathroom, with Royal Tower West under construction. Design elements in the room encapsulate the fresh natural seascape of aquamarine waters, pure white sand beaches, and the “rainforests of the sea,” coral reefs, allowing guests to sit back, relax and enjoy the Bahamas at its very heart, paradise.

To further express the nature of specifically, a women’s paradise is the bathroom. A bathroom that allows for a flawless blend of foundation, beach bronze glow, and finishing touches to an all-natural day or extravagant, pre-Aura Night Club look. Keeping the needs of hotel guests in mind mixed with the modern design, Atlantis placed an extra-large vanity mirror, for women’s crispness of makeup, and for the men, an excellently shaved beard.

Photo Credit: Atlantis Paradise Island

The Cove

Heading over to The Cove at Atlantis, there have been exciting additions to the luxurious resort that is nestled between two private beaches. The Cove is equipt with 600 luxury suites with floor-to-ceiling ocean views. Guests that are staying in select suites are granted access to food and drink service on the 22nd floor Club Lounge, which has been reimagined as the Lapis Club Lounge.

Past the rooms are the exclusive adults-only pool for romantic couples and three other kid-friendly pools for families just steps away from The Cove Beach. Depending on who you are vacationing with will determine your whereabouts but it is duly noted that the adults-only pool is the hottest commodity across all properties. This exclusive pool only allows The Cove hotel guest to have access to the 20 private cabanas, stylish day beds, poolside games, and a large food menu.

In the mood for an amazing Grilled Beet Salad? A Luxury Mojito? Freshly sourced Sip Sip Lobster Quesadilla? The Cove’s poolside restaurant, Sip Sip has you covered!

Photo Credit: Atlantis Paradise Island

The Sapphire Services Program

To further enhance the already elegant retreat experience provided by The Cove is the Sapphire Services program, which offers adventurous guests opportunities both on and off the property. Currently, guests can immerse themselves in behind-the-scenes tours at Dolphin Cay and Atlantis’ fish hospital, take day trips to nearby family islands by boat, participate in turtle release excursions to Rose Island and so much more.

With Sapphire Services, Atlantis and The Cove guests can also experience off-property “Bahamas at Heart” excursions where they will absorb the exclusiveness and sheer peacefulness of The Bahamas outer islands via Coco Bahama Air and other day activities available. Whether you want to swim with the pigs of Exuma, dive into a sea-to-table family-styled lunch under Kamalame Cay on remote Andros island’s famous palapa, or set sail into the crisp blue waters, the choice is yours, and Sapphire Services is there to help.

Now and looking beyond the renovations, Atlantis Paradise Island will continue to attract guests from near and far. A testament to the resort’s role of paradise no longer being imagined.