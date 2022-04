Photo Credit: Courtesy of Saint LaurentThe it bag of the summer has arrived. Saint Laurent’s Icare Maxi Shopping Bag, introduced as a part of the brand’s Summer 2022 collection, is a sophisticated-cool silhouette that is made for the everyday. Luxuriously crafted with soft lambskin complemented with sleek lozenge quilting, the oversized, soft, voluminous shape remains true to its name as it makes for the perfect shopping companion.

Shop the new bag, here.

Photo Credit: Mark Squires