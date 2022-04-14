Maserati of Fort Lauderdale sells its 10,000th vehicle and celebrates its latest benchmark achievement in magnanimous fashion.

Maserati of South Florida rocks the South Florida charitable elite by donating a Maserati with 100% of the proceeds going to help children in need. After a 12-year absence, Maserati returned to the U.S market in 2002. Upon its return, U.S. dealers were unsure how customers would respond. 20 years later, Maserati is once again a marquis brand. Maserati of Fort Lauderdale had an amazing client base which supported Maserati’s effort to excellence. “Our store and clients have seen the metamorphosis of Maserati over the past few years and we decided to donate out 10,000th car in full to help Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Without our clients’ support for the brand, none of this would be possible,” said Garrett Hayim, the dealership’s owner and founder.

Maserati of Fort Lauderdale consistently supports philanthropic activities and charity. With every Maserati purchased or leased, Maserati of Fort Lauderdale donates to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation in the client’s name.

“Giving back to the community that supports us is our number one priority”, says Garrett. This year, Maserati of Fort Lauderdale is proud to announce its contribution to this year’s Diamond Ball Gala. Maserati of Fort Lauderdale is donating a 2022 Maserati Levante as the premier auction item. Nicklaus Children’s Hospital will specifically use the raised funds for a new state-of-the-art pediatric surgical tower at their medical campus. The tower will house advanced operating rooms and support enhanced surgical care.