Dior Launches Dior Chez Moi Capsule Collection As We Spend More Time At Home

Fashion, News

As we continue to spend extended periods of time in our homes, Dior has launched a capsule collection called Dior Chez Moi, which means “Dior At My House” in French. The entirely loungewear-dedicated collection is designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, celebrates the working, playing and just living at home lifestyle that we’ve all embraced this year. Scroll to see some images from the collection and click here to learn more or to purchase.  

Dior Chez MoiPhoto Credit: Dior Dior Chez MoiPhoto Credit: Dior Dior Chez MoiPhoto Credit: Dior Dior Chez MoiPhoto Credit: Dior Dior Chez MoiPhoto Credit: Dior Dior Chez MoiPhoto Credit: Dior

November 16, 2020
November 16, 2020
November 13, 2020
November 12, 2020
