As we continue to spend extended periods of time in our homes, Dior has launched a capsule collection called Dior Chez Moi, which means “Dior At My House” in French. The entirely loungewear-dedicated collection is designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, celebrates the working, playing and just living at home lifestyle that we’ve all embraced this year. Scroll to see some images from the collection and click here to learn more or to purchase.

