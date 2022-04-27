Photo Credit: Courtesy of Have Jewels Will Travel Carly Stewart fell in love with fine jewelry while working with French Maison, Van Cleef and Arpels. She began traveling to Paris and Monaco for VIP client trips, showcasing one of a kind and rare jewels. When offering the highest level of products, naturally clients expect the highest level of service. Once her business became less in store and more appointment based, Carly quickly learned her niche in the luxury market. During years of working in the fine jewelry industry, she has travelled to Switzerland with Cartier, Cannes with Chopard and New York with top diamond houses. Like many who worked from home during Covid, Carly made the decision to start her own company last year.

Eponymous to her instagram handle, she named her company, Have Jewels Will Travel: and she does just that. A concierge service which provides clients with the standard of convenience and flexibility when purchasing luxury goods. Whether Carly is coming to their office during the work day to offer gift options or delivering a beautifully gift wrapped surprise to a clients home, she aims to make the process as easy as possible. Her goal was to offer clients the same luxury they were accustomed to with more advantageous pricing due to the lower costs of working independently.

Carly has a diverse client base made up of her friends building their bracelet stacks, to the couples selecting their diamond engagement rings, to the discerning collector who is seeking rare collectibles. For the most part her business consists of combing every market both local and international, to find the Jewlery that her clients didn’t know they needed. She flies the Jewlery in for the client and arranges private viewings. This past year she has seen a shift toward more significant diamond sales, “clients want hard assets”. Carly continues to see a demand for signed Jewlery including timepieces from Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet. “No luxury goods are off limits” recalling some interesting sales from this past year including, a Vintage Cartier desk clock and a diamond encrusted Hermes Birkin bag for half a million dollars.

If you are wondering what pieces she’s working with, you can find daily updates on her instagram @havejewelswilltravel linked here: https://www.instagram.com/havejewelswilltravel/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= or contact her to schedule an appointment 239.565.0157