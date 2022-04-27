Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”
Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars

Inside The Nick Hornby Show At The Wynn Fine Art Gallery In Palm Beach

Art, City Guide, News

With its new gallery exhibition “Still and Still Moving,” Wynn Fine Art brings the work of acclaimed British sculptor Nick Hornby to Palm Beach.

Photo Credit: Shawn Hood; courtesy of Wynn Fine Art

Wynn Fine Art is introducing the work of acclaimed British sculptor Nick Hornby to the art-savvy Palm Beach crowd.

Currently on exhibition at Wynn Fine Art Gallery—founded by Palm Beach resident Steve Wynn, the prominent real estate mogul and art collector known for developing the Wynn, Bellagio, Encore and Mirage hotels in Las Vegas—”Still and Still Moving” features seven original sculptures by Hornby surrounded by works by several of the masters that have inspired his illustrious career; namely, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, and Fernand Léger.

“It’s very exciting to bring Nick Hornby, who is a British national treasure, to the United States for his first gallery show in Palm Beach. And it’s even better to have him alongside museum-quality works by the artists who inspire him,” says Nick Hissom, VP of Sales for Wynn Fine Art and co-curator of the exhibition.

While the artist is most recognized for his monumental site-specific works where he uniquely combines digital technology with traditional materials such as bronze, steel, granite, marble, and resin, “Still and Still Moving” offers guests a more intimate, up-close look at Hornby’s creations. Circling each sculpture, the viewer/collector can study it from varying perspectives and, in doing so, discover and experience ever-changing faces and fascinating optical illusions in every piece.

One of Hornby’s marble sculptures stands on a pedestal, while a 1950’s ink on paper portrait by Matisse hangs on the nearby wall.

Photo Credit: Shawn Hood; courtesy of Wynn Fine Art

 

“Nick Hornby created these multifaceted structures that have profiles of historical figures facing at every 30 degrees,” explains co-curator Kameron Ramirez. “He’s almost like a Cubist sculptor. Picasso, who created Cubism, was a big inspiration for Hornby, Matisse and Léger. So we’ve incorporated 1950s pieces by those artists on the gallery’s walls to tie it all in.”

Artist Nick Hornby

Photo Credit: Toby Coulson; courtesy of Wynn Fine Art

A 1950s ceramic by Fernand Léger accompanied by a colorful resin sculpture by Nick Hornby.

Photo Credit: Shawn Hood; courtesy of Wynn Fine Art

“Still and Still Moving” showcases Nick Hornby’s sculpture alongside works by the masters who inspired him most.

Photo Credit: Shawn Hood; courtesy of Wynn Fine Art

“Still and Still Moving” is on exhibition through June 1, and is available for viewing and purchasing by appointment only.
Wynn Fine Art is located at The Esplanade, 150 Worth Avenue, Suite 224, Palm Beach

For further information, visit the website here.

PREVIOUS POST
News
April 27, 2022
Destination Weddings Are Back And HotelPlanner Has Tips To Ensure An Amazing Experience
By Haute Living
Strauss & Co
Haute Crypto
April 27, 2022
A Rare Collection Of South African’s Finest Wines Sell As NFTs
By Laura Schreffler
Leslie Grace
Celebrities
April 26, 2022
Unmasked: Getting To Know The Marvel Universe’s Newest Batgirl, Leslie Grace
By Laura Schreffler
Fashion
April 26, 2022
Fashion & Fragrance: The Best New Perfumes From Our Favorite Design Houses
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami