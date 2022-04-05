Naples Fashion Week Is Back With Live Music, Events, And More!

Photo Credit: Naples Fashion Week

Naples Fashion Week is back for the 2nd year in a row with a week full of events in fashion, music, cocktails and more! All proceeds and sales this year will go to The Youth Haven of Southwest Florida supporting women and children. Kicking off this year’s events is the Glam Beauty Bash at Victory Wellness MedSpa of Naples with specials on some of the best services offered. Visit Victory Wellness to choose your next treatment today! https://victorywellnessnaples.com/# Dr. Magdalena Kerschner and her practice are located at 9975 Tamiami Trail N Naples, FL 34108.

Photo Credit: Naples Fashion Week 2021The Club Room at Campiello’s is hosting a Fashion Show, Shopping & Luncheon with a 4 course meal, wine and swag bags! The theme of the event is Masquerade with costumes and masks provided by Naples Fashion Week. Experience The Master of Fun with George Gilbert and music by Vanessa Trouble. Tickets start at $225 per person. Click the link to purchase tickets: https://naplesfashionweek.com/index.php/events-2022/ Campiello’s is located 1177 3rd St. S, Naples FL 34102.

Photo Credit: Naples Fashion Week

Naples’ Waterside Shops will host a live fashion show at 4pm on Wednesday April 6th. Following Waterside Shops show, Casanova, a women’s high end boutique at Bayfront Shops will also host an in-store runway show from 3-5pm on Thursday April 7th. The show will include wine, lit bites, fashion and a silent auction. Visit the Coastland Center on Saturday April 12th for a Fashion Show Event with Bobbi Brown! The first 50 attendees with receive an exclusive token from Bobbi Brown and premium seating! Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dillards-in-store-fashion-event-w-bobbi-brown-tickets-301920842367 The Coastland Center is located 1798 Tamiami Trail N Naples FL, 34102.

Photo Credit: Naples Fashion Week

Photo Credit: Naples Fashion Week

Closing out the week is the final designer show hosted at Gulfshore Playhouse. The Lineup for the evening includes pre-event shopping and raffle tickets starting at 3 pm. The Junior Designer Show starts at 5 pm. Welcome champagne, wine, hors d’oeuvres at 6 pm leading into The Designer Show at 7pm. There will be live music appearances by HGTV’s Wilfred Emanuel, Kelly Clinger and Betsy Opyt. Tickets packages start at $175, VIP2: $275 and VIP1: $325. Purchase tickets here: https://naplesfashionweek.com/index.php/product/the-designer-show/ Gulfshore Playhouse Located: 755 Eighth Ave S, Naples FL, 34102.