A match made in heaven: Swiss luxury watch brand Hublot and iconic Japanese artist Takashi Murakami have announced their partnership in presenting two original NFT digital works as part of the international trade show Watches and Wonders.

“Our collaboration with Takashi Murakami has led us to digital art, a field of expression in which Hublot has become a pioneer on the watchmaking planet. From now on, NFTs will be an integral part of our ‘Hublot loves art’ artistic world,” said Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe.

The exciting new pair of NFTs is rooted in and crafted around the designs of the Hublot Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black and the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Sapphire Rainbow, a pair of watches devised and released by Hublot and Murakami last year. The two watches represented an exclusive, limited edition run with just 300 watches produced, a figure that sold out in a matter of days upon their release.

In regard to the exclusive NFTs, the owners of the All Black and Sapphire Rainbow watches will receive first pick: as of April 1, owners will have until April 25 to claim their NFT at no extra charge, pending certain conditions. The NFTs will be deposited directly into the watch owner’s eWallets where, starting in May, owners will have the ability to handle and trade their exclusive NFT as they see fit.

Upon the NFTs previewing at the Watches and Wonders trade show in Geneva, Hublot will be engaging in a guerilla marketing campaign throughout New York and London to create buzz for their exciting foray into the digital artistic marketplace. Beginning in May, a limited run of these NFTs will be offered to the public, a unique opportunity for watch and digital art enthusiasts alike.

For more information, visit Hublot’s page here.