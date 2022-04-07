Naples’ Campiello Debuts Its Newest Venture: The Club Room

Photo Credit: The Club Bar

Richard D’Amico of D’Amico Restaurant Group has showcased his personal style with Campiello’s newest addition, The Club Room. The Club Room showcases a reclaimed bar and wood ceiling. Every piece of furniture is hand picked by Richard himself who has a unique perspective and a keen eye for style. The Club Room’s interior design reads a funky jazz lounge with beautiful ambiance and energy. Richard’s impeccable style fits this Italian property that offers beautiful cuisine, invented cocktails and commissioned hand made art that comes from Mr. D’Amico’s wife, Amy Brazil D’Amico.

Photo Credit: The Club Room

Campiello has been a staple to Naples 3rd Street S for 25 years; known for debuting a classic mainstay feel for celebrating special occasions and enjoying a beautiful cocktail on the outdoor patio. The Club Room is open seasonally every year through Easter weekend and the space is used for dining outside of season. They offer a four course menu that is available for $150 per person. You ask why they aren’t open year round, this creates exclusivity for The Club Room THE SPOT to be.

Photo Credit: The Club Room

The Club Room offers live music every night which is geared toward the 1960’s piano lounge vibe. Live music is performed by Pianist Benny Weinbeck accompanied by vocalist Vanessa Trouble. Keep in mind there is limited seating at the bar so you want to come right when they open at 6:30 to scoop up a bar seat or lounge on the couch. Enjoy a cocktail from the curated cocktail menu, limited a la carte menu as well as an after dinner drink experience, Cart del salone is presented table side which consists of a special snack and treat that pairs perfectly with your spirit or liquor of choice!

Cocktail Per Due is another eclectic experience offered at The Club Room. The mixology team has created a rotating recipe that is presented to guests in a pours bowl. Pairing so well with the design and decor, this beautiful experience showcases every element of the perfect cocktail for 2. Enjoy with dinner or after your meal. Cheers! The Club Room is open from 6:30 pm – 11:00 pm located: 1177 Third St S, Naples FL 34102.