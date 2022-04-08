Photo Credit: Tung Walsh

With 5x platinum UK records, 5x BRIT nominations and over a decade of club shows all over the world under his belt, Joel Corry is one to watch — and as of today, he officially has a residency in Las Vegas with the Tao Group. Corry made his breakthrough with 2019’s UK Top 10 single, ‘Sorry’, which also broke the all-time 24-hour Shazam record in the UK with over 41,000 recorded tags, paving the way for collaborations with the likes of David Guetta, Jax Jones, Charli XCX, and Saweetie, as well as a further four Top 10 records – including 2020’s anthemic UK #1 single and global smash, ‘Head & Heart’ ft. MNEK. In 2021, Joel also played sold-out headline tours in both the US and the UK, performed and presented at the MTV EMAs in Hungary and held down his debut residency at Ibiza Rocks, where he’ll be returning for a second 14-week marquee residency later this summer. In addition to his residency, Corry is currently promoting his latest single, the anthemic ‘What Would You Do?’, a collaboration with legendary dance producer and close collaborator, David Guetta, as well as Louisville RnB star, Bryson Tiller. It’s a record that feels every bit a future-proof dance anthem. Here, Corry talks about how his new residency, his latest single, and how he’s making waves in America — as well as across the pond,

Photo Credit: Atlantic Records

Congratulations on your new single “What Would You Do?” with David Guetta and Bryson Tiller! How did the collaboration come together?

Thank you! This is my second collaboration with David Guetta and my first time working with Bryson Tiller. After the release of my single ‘BED’ with David and Raye in 2021, David and I struck up a good friendship. We have great chemistry in the studio, and it felt natural to work on new music together. This is Bryson Tiller’s first dance feature, so it is super fresh and exciting to me. I have enjoyed working with Bryson and getting to know him. It was cool to hang out together in LA when we shot the music video.

Photo Credit: Tung Walsh

You’ve hit some major milestones in the past few years- a US RIAA Platinum single for “Head & Heart” ft MNEK, 6 Top 20 UK singles in a row, your first US tour last year, the list goes on. How are you celebrating the success and how do you maintain the momentum to keep building?

The past few years have been a total dream come true. I am touring the world, playing at amazing clubs and festivals, and experiencing different cultures. Setting and achieving my goals in life gives me satisfaction. Sharing the big moments with my team and family is enough for me. DJing and performing is my passion so I am always celebrating. I’m hungrier and more motivated than ever and ready for more!

Your tour schedule is packed for the next several months with dates around the globe as well- how do you keep your energy high?

Staying fit and healthy on the road, along with a positive mindset is the key to keeping energy levels high on tour. Fitness is a priority for me and wherever I am in the world I will always get my workout in. I constantly remind myself how lucky I am to do what I do, and appreciate all the amazing experiences. Maintaining that positive mindset leads to positive feelings and energy.

Photo Credit: Tung Walsh

You have a Vegas residency with the Tao group starting April 8th. What does playing in Vegas mean to you?

I love playing in Las Vegas and have found my home with the Tao Group. Playing at Marquee and Hakkasan has been awesome, and I am looking forward to many more big nights this year. Having a residency in Vegas is a dream for any DJ and I am very grateful to be in this position.

Who are some artists you’re inspired by right now?

I had dinner with Tiesto in Las Vegas a few weeks ago and it was amazing to hear his story. I could relate to his passion and love for DJing. His journey to the very top of the game is so inspiring. He is an awesome guy and I hope we can collaborate soon!

Photo Credit: Tung Walsh

What are you hoping to achieve in the rest of 2022?

I want to keep touring and exploring the world. There are so many places I have not visited yet like South America and most of Asia. I have a big summer ahead with my residency in Ibiza at Ibiza Rocks and I am playing some huge festivals including Tomorrowland, EDC Vegas and Creamfields. I have been working hard in the studio and there are plenty more bangers on the way!

What are your favorite go-to spots in Las Vegas?

I love staying at The Cosmopolitan. Beauty and Essex is my favorite place to eat and the casino is awesome. The perfect warm up before a big night playing at Marquee!

Photo Credit: Tony Tran/Global Media Group