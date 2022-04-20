Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”
Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars

First-Class Savoir-Faire: A Look At Louis Vuitton’s Heritage In The Modern Era

Fashion, News

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

LOUIS VUITTON IS A MAISON RICH IN HERITAGE, WITH AN UNPARALLELED SAVOIR-FAIRE THAT CONTINUES TO BE AT THE HEART OF THE BRAND. HAUTE LIVING EXPLORES THE INTRICACIES OF LOUIS VUITTON’S GENTILITY IN THE MODERN ERA, FROM THE ICONIC TRUNK AND CAPUCINES BAG TO ASNIÈRES, THE VERY FIRST ATELIER OF THE MAISON.

“Fundamentally, it’s not about luggage; it’s about innovation.” — MICHAEL BURKE, LOUIS VUITTON CHAIRMAN AND CEO

In 2021, Louis Vuitton reintroduced the historical Secrétaire Bureau Stokowski to its hard-sided universe as the Secrétaire Bureau 2.0. Originally produced in 1929, the secretary was exclusively designed for orchestra conductor Leopold Stokowski, ultimately becoming a legendary collectible.

LOUIS VUITTON SAVIOR FAIREPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

For over a century, Louis Vuitton has been producing trunks virtually identical to the first iterations, featuring the renowned Monogram canvas — which was designed and copyrighted in 1986 by Louis Vuitton’s son, Georges. This trunk was created to transport Johannes Vermeer’s “The Milkmaid” for Masterpieces Travel in Louis Vuitton.

LOUIS VUITTON SAVIOR FAIREPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton; Photographer Sophie Green

LOUIS VUITTON SAVIOR FAIREPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

THE ART OF THE TRUNK

LOUIS VUITTON SAVIOR FAIREPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonEmbedded in house design codes fostered with artisanal savoir-faire, the trunk continues to reinvent itself, catapulting the iconic travel piece into the modern era. While simultaneously maintaining the highest standards of craftsmanship and encouraging boundary- breaking design concepts — like the Party Trunk — the artistry of the Louis Vuitton trunk remains timeless. Fusing festivity with heritage, the Party Trunk embodies the signature 19th-century trunk elements and opens to reveal a luxurious full bar and entertainment center.

louis vuitton savior-faire
The Asnières workshop

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

As a brand rooted in and enriched by its past, Louis Vuitton’s heritage of exceptional craftsmanship will forever be preserved. In fact, a 2021 Assouline book, Louis Vuitton Manufactures, properly details the skilled artisans as well as the ateliers of Louis Vuitton. It is in the ateliers where the true savoir-faire is acquired, and innovation nurtured. And Asnières, the very first atelier in the suburbs of Paris, is still a Louis Vuitton institution. Today, Asnières continues to produce unique, customized orders for hard-sided luggage and many of the house’s trademark pieces.

louis vuitton savior-faire
An artisan at Louis Vuitton’s Atelierde la Haute Joallerie, Place Vendôme, Paris.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Manufactures, Published by ASSOULINE; Photographer Oliver Pilcher

Néo-Briefcase, Women’s show, Spring-Summer 2019

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton; Photographer Sophie Green

THE CAPUCINES CRAFTSMANSHIP

LOUIS VUITTON SAVOIR FAIRE
The inspirations and final sketch of the Capucines

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonSetting a new precedent in luxury design and quality, the Capucines is the ultimate testament to Louis Vuitton’s dedication to technique. In true Louis Vuitton spirit, the Capucines reflects the heritage as it is inspired by the address of the original Louis Vuitton store and atelier in Paris at 4 rue Neuve-des-Capucines, while also defining today’s Louis Vuitton woman. From start to finish, the Capucines exudes Parisian elegance. And while the sophisticated silhouette is simple, the savoir-faire behind the design is quite complex. Each handbag is made of 250 elements assembled by the maison’s most experienced and meticulously trained artisans.

Louis Vuitton
The Capucines

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton
Metallic Monogram flower pieces

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Lincoln Centennial Celebration
Celebrities
April 21, 2022
Lincoln Celebrates Its Centennial With Star Power: Brand Ambassador Matthew McConaughey + First-Ever EV, Star Concept
By Laura Schreffler
GUCCI LOVE PARADE COLLECTION
Fashion
April 21, 2022
A Gucci Love Affair: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Gucci Love Parade Collection
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Cuisine
April 20, 2022
Carbone Beach Presented By American Express: Michelin Star Chef Mario Carbone Hosting Exclusive Miami Event May 5-8
By Jacob Richardson
News
April 19, 2022
Naples Beach Club, A Four Season Resort
By Anna Block

Los Angeles

New York

Miami