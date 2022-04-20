Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
LOUIS VUITTON IS A MAISON RICH IN HERITAGE, WITH AN UNPARALLELED SAVOIR-FAIRE THAT CONTINUES TO BE AT THE HEART OF THE BRAND. HAUTE LIVING EXPLORES THE INTRICACIES OF LOUIS VUITTON’S GENTILITY IN THE MODERN ERA, FROM THE ICONIC TRUNK AND CAPUCINES BAG TO ASNIÈRES, THE VERY FIRST ATELIER OF THE MAISON.
“Fundamentally, it’s not about luggage; it’s about innovation.” — MICHAEL BURKE, LOUIS VUITTON CHAIRMAN AND CEO
In 2021, Louis Vuitton reintroduced the historical Secrétaire Bureau Stokowski to its hard-sided universe as the Secrétaire Bureau 2.0. Originally produced in 1929, the secretary was exclusively designed for orchestra conductor Leopold Stokowski, ultimately becoming a legendary collectible.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
For over a century, Louis Vuitton has been producing trunks virtually identical to the first iterations, featuring the renowned Monogram canvas — which was designed and copyrighted in 1986 by Louis Vuitton’s son, Georges. This trunk was created to transport Johannes Vermeer’s “The Milkmaid” for Masterpieces Travel in Louis Vuitton.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton; Photographer Sophie Green
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
THE ART OF THE TRUNK
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonEmbedded in house design codes fostered with artisanal savoir-faire, the trunk continues to reinvent itself, catapulting the iconic travel piece into the modern era. While simultaneously maintaining the highest standards of craftsmanship and encouraging boundary- breaking design concepts — like the Party Trunk — the artistry of the Louis Vuitton trunk remains timeless. Fusing festivity with heritage, the Party Trunk embodies the signature 19th-century trunk elements and opens to reveal a luxurious full bar and entertainment center.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
As a brand rooted in and enriched by its past, Louis Vuitton’s heritage of exceptional craftsmanship will forever be preserved. In fact, a 2021 Assouline book, Louis Vuitton Manufactures, properly details the skilled artisans as well as the ateliers of Louis Vuitton. It is in the ateliers where the true savoir-faire is acquired, and innovation nurtured. And Asnières, the very first atelier in the suburbs of Paris, is still a Louis Vuitton institution. Today, Asnières continues to produce unique, customized orders for hard-sided luggage and many of the house’s trademark pieces.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Manufactures, Published by ASSOULINE; Photographer Oliver Pilcher
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton; Photographer Sophie Green
THE CAPUCINES CRAFTSMANSHIP
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonSetting a new precedent in luxury design and quality, the Capucines is the ultimate testament to Louis Vuitton’s dedication to technique. In true Louis Vuitton spirit, the Capucines reflects the heritage as it is inspired by the address of the original Louis Vuitton store and atelier in Paris at 4 rue Neuve-des-Capucines, while also defining today’s Louis Vuitton woman. From start to finish, the Capucines exudes Parisian elegance. And while the sophisticated silhouette is simple, the savoir-faire behind the design is quite complex. Each handbag is made of 250 elements assembled by the maison’s most experienced and meticulously trained artisans.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton