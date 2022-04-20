THE ART OF THE TRUNK

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis VuittonEmbedded in house design codes fostered with artisanal savoir-faire, the trunk continues to reinvent itself, catapulting the iconic travel piece into the modern era. While simultaneously maintaining the highest standards of craftsmanship and encouraging boundary- breaking design concepts — like the Party Trunk — the artistry of the Louis Vuitton trunk remains timeless. Fusing festivity with heritage, the Party Trunk embodies the signature 19th-century trunk elements and opens to reveal a luxurious full bar and entertainment center.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

As a brand rooted in and enriched by its past, Louis Vuitton’s heritage of exceptional craftsmanship will forever be preserved. In fact, a 2021 Assouline book, Louis Vuitton Manufactures, properly details the skilled artisans as well as the ateliers of Louis Vuitton. It is in the ateliers where the true savoir-faire is acquired, and innovation nurtured. And Asnières, the very first atelier in the suburbs of Paris, is still a Louis Vuitton institution. Today, Asnières continues to produce unique, customized orders for hard-sided luggage and many of the house’s trademark pieces.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton Manufactures, Published by ASSOULINE; Photographer Oliver Pilcher

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton; Photographer Sophie Green