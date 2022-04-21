Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”
Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars

A Gucci Love Affair: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Gucci Love Parade Collection

Fashion, News

“Meet me on Hollywood Boulevard” is how the show invitations announced the event, with envelopes that were sealed with a kiss from Alessandro Michele, as Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard for an iconic evening under — and with — the stars to reveal the 2022 Gucci Love Parade collection. Presented as an ode to Michele’s mother, who worked in the film industry as an assistant in a production company and would tell enchanting tales of Hollywood, the collection exemplifies Michele’s own notion of Hollywood. “Mum always told me about it: Los Angeles shines in its own magic, which is timeless;it’s a place that brushes the divinities, becoming a mythology of the possible,” Michele writes in the show notes. From stunning, ethereal lace gowns and floral dresses to dramatic cowboy hats and the brand-new Blondie bag, the Gucci Love Parade weaves a story of desire and romance that underscores the ease of California living.

CREATIVE ANDFASHION DIRECTOR ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY MARK SQUIRES
STYLING SHALEV LAVÀN
PROP STYLIST ANTONIO BALLATORE
HAIR STYLIST VIRGINIE PINEDA AT THE VISIONARIES USING R+CO
MAKEUP ARTIST SIMON RIHANA FOR ART DEPARTMENT USING LANCÔME
MODELS GRACE FLY, HOPE FLY, SEDONA LEGGE, LONDON KNIGHT AT PHOTOGENICS
FASHION ASSISTANT ORINANA MOTTA
 PHOTO ASSISTANT LIV WAGNER

SHOT ON LOCATION IN LOS ANGELES
ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY GUCCIGUCCI LOVE PARADE COLLECTION

GUCCI LOVE PARADE COLLECTION

GUCCI LOVE PARADE COLLECTION

GUCCI LOVE PARADE COLLECTION

GUCCI LOVE PARADE COLLECTION

GUCCI LOVE PARADE COLLECTION

GUCCI LOVE PARADE COLLECTION

GUCCI LOVE PARADE COLLECTION

GUCCI LOVE PARADE COLLECTION

GUCCI LOVE PARADE COLLECTION

GUCCI LOVE PARADE COLLECTION

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Lincoln Centennial Celebration
Celebrities
April 21, 2022
Lincoln Celebrates Its Centennial With Star Power: Brand Ambassador Matthew McConaughey + First-Ever EV, Star Concept
By Laura Schreffler
LOUIS VUITTON SAVIOR FAIRE
Fashion
April 20, 2022
First-Class Savoir-Faire: A Look At Louis Vuitton’s Heritage In The Modern Era
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Cuisine
April 20, 2022
Carbone Beach Presented By American Express: Michelin Star Chef Mario Carbone Hosting Exclusive Miami Event May 5-8
By Jacob Richardson
News
April 19, 2022
Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort
By Anna Block

Los Angeles

New York

Miami