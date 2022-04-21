“Meet me on Hollywood Boulevard” is how the show invitations announced the event, with envelopes that were sealed with a kiss from Alessandro Michele, as Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard for an iconic evening under — and with — the stars to reveal the 2022 Gucci Love Parade collection. Presented as an ode to Michele’s mother, who worked in the film industry as an assistant in a production company and would tell enchanting tales of Hollywood, the collection exemplifies Michele’s own notion of Hollywood. “Mum always told me about it: Los Angeles shines in its own magic, which is timeless;it’s a place that brushes the divinities, becoming a mythology of the possible,” Michele writes in the show notes. From stunning, ethereal lace gowns and floral dresses to dramatic cowboy hats and the brand-new Blondie bag, the Gucci Love Parade weaves a story of desire and romance that underscores the ease of California living.