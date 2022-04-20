Carbone Beach Presented By American Express: Michelin Star Chef Mario Carbone Hosting Exclusive Miami Event May 5-8

In recent years, Major Food Group has become synonymous with luxury dining worldwide. In continuing this tradition, company owners Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick, and Rich Torrisi have announced their newest project: Carbone Beach, presented by American Express.

The upcoming super club will mark another extravagant entry into Major Food Group’s already impressive portfolio — formed in celebration of F1 Miami, Carbone Beach will have a limited run from May 5-8 and will be held at an exclusive location, directly on the sands of Miami Beach. Tickets are available exclusively to American Express® Card Members via Resy.

As an extension of the world-renowned, Michelin starred Carbone restaurant in New York, Carbone Beach promises to bring a one-of-a-kind culinary and entertainment experience to Miami. Headed by Chef Mario Carbone himself, the weekend dinner party will feature a variety of Carbone’s classic dishes, as well as specialty cocktails handpicked for the event.

For Carbone Beach, Major Food Group is dedicated to bringing a splash of authentic Italian dining to Miami, with thoughtful touches that value the event’s atmosphere as much as the food itself. As part of the unique culinary experience, guests will be treated to a variety of special performances and appearances throughout the weekend.

“Carbone beach will be an iconic experience and we are excited to bring our very distinctive style of fun, high energy, fine dining to the beach. Our guests can expect an evening featuring over-the-top food and unbelievable live performances during one of the most exciting weekends in Miami,” said MFG co-founder Jeff Zalaznick.

Food connoisseurs will want to act fast: each night of Carbone Beach will be highly selective, limited to 200 guests per evening. Reservations for American Express Card Members can be obtained either by invitation or upon request at Resy.com. Spots for the event will begin at $3,000 a head.

Photo Credit: Camilo Rios

Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer at American Express said, “Being with Amex is all about the experience… Miami is a top travel and dining destination for our Card Members, and so we’re building on the incredible demand from the CARBONE Miami pop-up last December to create CARBONE Beach, offering our Card Members exclusive access to one of today’s most sought-after restaurants.”

For more information on Carbone Beach, visit Major Food Group’s website here. To request a reservation for the event, visit this link or email Carbonebeach@majorfood.com.