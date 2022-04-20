Matthew Broderick
Cover Story
Matthew Broderick Is Celebrating His 25-Year Anniversary With Sarah Jessica Parker By Checking In To “Plaza Suite”
21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”
Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars

Carbone Beach Presented By American Express: Michelin Star Chef Mario Carbone Hosting Exclusive Miami Event May 5-8

Haute Cuisine, News

In recent years, Major Food Group has become synonymous with luxury dining worldwide. In continuing this tradition, company owners Mario Carbone, Jeff Zalaznick, and Rich Torrisi have announced their newest project: Carbone Beach, presented by American Express. 

The upcoming super club will mark another extravagant entry into Major Food Group’s already impressive portfolio — formed in celebration of F1 Miami, Carbone Beach will have a limited run from May 5-8 and will be held at an exclusive location, directly on the sands of Miami Beach. Tickets are available exclusively to American Express® Card Members via Resy

As an extension of the world-renowned, Michelin starred Carbone restaurant in New York, Carbone Beach promises to bring a one-of-a-kind culinary and entertainment experience to Miami. Headed by Chef Mario Carbone himself, the weekend dinner party will feature a variety of Carbone’s classic dishes, as well as specialty cocktails handpicked for the event.  

For Carbone Beach, Major Food Group is dedicated to bringing a splash of authentic Italian dining to Miami, with thoughtful touches that value the event’s atmosphere as much as the food itself. As part of the unique culinary experience, guests will be treated to a variety of special performances and appearances throughout the weekend. 

“Carbone beach will be an iconic experience and we are excited to bring our very distinctive style of fun, high energy, fine dining to the beach. Our guests can expect an evening featuring over-the-top food and unbelievable live performances during one of the most exciting weekends in Miami,” said MFG co-founder Jeff Zalaznick. 

Food connoisseurs will want to act fast: each night of Carbone Beach will be highly selective, limited to 200 guests per evening. Reservations for American Express Card Members can be obtained either by invitation or upon request at Resy.com. Spots for the event will begin at $3,000 a head. 

Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi

Photo Credit: Camilo Rios

Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer at American Express said, “Being with Amex is all about the experience… Miami is a top travel and dining destination for our Card Members, and so we’re building on the incredible demand from the CARBONE Miami pop-up last December to create CARBONE Beach, offering our Card Members exclusive access to one of today’s most sought-after restaurants.”

For more information on Carbone Beach, visit Major Food Group’s website here. To request a reservation for the event, visit this link or email Carbonebeach@majorfood.com.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
LOUIS VUITTON SAVIOR FAIRE
Fashion
April 20, 2022
First-Class Savoir-Faire: A Look At Louis Vuitton’s Heritage In The Modern Era
By Adrienne Faurote
News
April 19, 2022
Naples Beach Club, A Four Season Resort
By Anna Block
REVOLVE x The h.wood Group Present REVOLVE FESTIVAL - Day 1
Celebrities
April 18, 2022
The Return Of Neon Carnival, Partying With Post Malone, Tao, & Soho Desert House — Inside The Hottest Parties Of Coachella 2022
By Laura Schreffler
Fashion
April 18, 2022
Welcome To The Ferragamo Family: The New Cage Bag Makes Its Debut
By Shelby Comroe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami