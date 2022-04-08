21 Savage
Celebrities
The Strong & Silent Type: Why 21 Savage Is Saving His Voice To Speak About The Things That Truly Matter.
Adrien Brody
Cover Story
Adrien Brody Shoots And Scores As He Takes On Legendary Lakers Coach Pat Riley In HBO’s “Winning Time”
Alexander Zverev
Cover Story
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
Dwyane Wade
Cover Story
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars
ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood

Claridge’s Legendary Afternoon Tea Is Leaving London & Heading To The Maybourne Beverly Hills For One Week Only

Haute Cuisine, News

Claridge's afternoon tea treatsPhoto Credit: MaybourneHotel_©AudreyMa

For one week only, something truly special is happening in Beverly Hills. For the first time in its 150-year history, Claridge’s famous afternoon tea is leaving its home in Mayfair, London and descending upon its sister property, the Maybourne Beverly Hills.

The Maybourne Beverly Hills x Claridge's Afternoon Tea
Claridge’s afternoon tea

Photo Credit: Claridgeg’s

Presented on the hotel’s sweeping outdoor garden terrace, guests will enjoy this open-air alfresco service surrounded by a white jacketed team, a fragrant garden of wild flowers and verdant hedges accompanied by the sounds of a grand piano.

The Maybourne Beverly Hills x Claridge's Afternoon Tea
Claridge’s afternoon tea treats

Photo Credit: Justin De Souza

The Maybourne Beverly Hills will throw open its sun-soaked doors to greet the London team to unite with Executive Chef Kaleo Adams on this very special collaboration. Claridge’s Executive Chef Martyn Nail brings with him the hallowed Claridge’s scone recipe and the team who are responsible for ensuring sandwiches are precisely trimmed and tea is perfectly poured, in best of British style. The menu, a fusion of California and English styles, will feature traditional British smoked salmon and cucumber sandwiches sitting alongside Maine lobster and flour tortillas, created by Adams for local appetites. A lemon and whipped ricotta scone topped with rhubarb jam by celebrated neighboring café Sqirl will sit alongside Claridge’s scones served with the hotel’s famed Marco Polo gelée, infused with tea.

The Maybourne Beverly Hills x Claridge's Afternoon Tea
Claridge’s

Photo Credit: Claridge’s

Afternoon tea sandwiches, cakes, scones and more will be served on a peach and white striped bone china by French porcelain purveyor Bernardaud – a playful nod to the much loved signature Claridge’s jade and white tea service. A carefully chosen edit of the world’s finest loose-leaf teas, curated by tea connoisseur Henrietta Lovell of Rare Tea Co., will be offered throughout the week-long residency, and Laurent Perrier champagne will serve as the final flourish to satisfy the palette.

The Maybourne Beverly Hills x Claridge's Afternoon TeaPhoto Credit: MaybourneHotel_©AudreyMa

This one week venture is a sign of the afternoon tea to come. The Maybourne will debut its service next year in a redesigned lobby, with traditional British flair accompanied by some truly unique SoCal touches.

The Maybourne Beverly Hills x Claridge's Afternoon TeaPhoto Credit: The Maybourne

Claridge’s Afternoon Tea at The Maybourne Beverly Hills will be located on the 3rd floor Garden terrace, open to the public from April 23 to April 30 with a 2:00 p.m. daily seating. Afternoon Tea reservations and room bookings can be made via www.maybournebeverlyhills.com. Afternoon Tea is priced from $150 per person plus sales tax and gratuity.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
City Guide
April 8, 2022
The Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach Annual Walking Tour Celebrates The Town’s Rich Design History
By Robin Hodes
Joel Corry
Celebrities
April 8, 2022
A Las Vegas Residency & A Collab With David Guetta Is Just The Start Of Joel Corry’s Summer Of Fun
By Laura Schreffler
City Guide
April 7, 2022
Naples’ Campiello Debuts Its Newest Venture: The Club Room
By Anna Block
Athlete-owned wines
Haute Wine + Spirits
April 7, 2022
Score! The Athlete-Owned Wines That Need To Be On Your Radar (And In Your Glass)
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami