For one week only, something truly special is happening in Beverly Hills. For the first time in its 150-year history, Claridge’s famous afternoon tea is leaving its home in Mayfair, London and descending upon its sister property, the Maybourne Beverly Hills.

Presented on the hotel’s sweeping outdoor garden terrace, guests will enjoy this open-air alfresco service surrounded by a white jacketed team, a fragrant garden of wild flowers and verdant hedges accompanied by the sounds of a grand piano.

The Maybourne Beverly Hills will throw open its sun-soaked doors to greet the London team to unite with Executive Chef Kaleo Adams on this very special collaboration. Claridge’s Executive Chef Martyn Nail brings with him the hallowed Claridge’s scone recipe and the team who are responsible for ensuring sandwiches are precisely trimmed and tea is perfectly poured, in best of British style. The menu, a fusion of California and English styles, will feature traditional British smoked salmon and cucumber sandwiches sitting alongside Maine lobster and flour tortillas, created by Adams for local appetites. A lemon and whipped ricotta scone topped with rhubarb jam by celebrated neighboring café Sqirl will sit alongside Claridge’s scones served with the hotel’s famed Marco Polo gelée, infused with tea.

Afternoon tea sandwiches, cakes, scones and more will be served on a peach and white striped bone china by French porcelain purveyor Bernardaud – a playful nod to the much loved signature Claridge’s jade and white tea service. A carefully chosen edit of the world’s finest loose-leaf teas, curated by tea connoisseur Henrietta Lovell of Rare Tea Co., will be offered throughout the week-long residency, and Laurent Perrier champagne will serve as the final flourish to satisfy the palette.

This one week venture is a sign of the afternoon tea to come. The Maybourne will debut its service next year in a redesigned lobby, with traditional British flair accompanied by some truly unique SoCal touches.

Claridge’s Afternoon Tea at The Maybourne Beverly Hills will be located on the 3rd floor Garden terrace, open to the public from April 23 to April 30 with a 2:00 p.m. daily seating. Afternoon Tea reservations and room bookings can be made via www.maybournebeverlyhills.com. Afternoon Tea is priced from $150 per person plus sales tax and gratuity.