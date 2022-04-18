Photo Credit: BFA

The parties, the music, the fashion… and, of course, Kim Kardashian. THIS is Coachella 2022.

NEON CARNIVAL

Photo Credit: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Neon Carnival

Leonardo DiCaprio, Megan Thee Stallion, Timothée Chalamet, Paris Hilton, Jared Leto, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Chloe x Halle, Cierra Ramirez, Lilli Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, KJ Apa, Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Keith Powers, Madison Pettis, Rickey Thompson, Rachel Zoe, Darren Barnet, Alexis Ren, Shaun Ross, Nick Viall, Natalie Joy, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson, Cody Ko, Amber Rose, Helen Owen, Zack Kalter, Tefi Pessoa, Anitta, and Metro Boomin were among the festivalgoers who refused to miss the triumphant return of Neon Carnival. The hottest party off Coachella turned 11 on April 16 at the Desert International Horse Park, where guests enjoyed exciting carnival style games and amusement park thrills. No strangers to Neon Carnival, world-renowned DJs Ruckus and Kayper, returned to the scene to keep the party going late into the night along with newcomer Mel DeBarge, reining from New York City and a staple in the international party arena. The event was powered by Levi’s® and Tequila Don Julio and featured a hydration station by Liquid I.V.

Photo Credit: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Neon Carnival

REVOLVE X THE H.WOOD GROUP PRESENT THE REVOLVE FESTIVAL

Photo Credit: Nick Wiesner

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Post Malone, Jack Harlow, Leonardo DiCaprio, James Franco, Quavo, TakeOff, Ty Dolla $ign, Sydney Sweeney, Peyton List, Tyga, YG, Diddy, Halsey, Diplo, Keke Palmer, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Kathryn Newton, Storm Reid, Shanina Shaik, Bia, Jasmine Tookes, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Elsa Hosk, Romee Strijd, Poppy Delevigne, Kelsey Merritt, Chloe Kim, Christina Milian, Rich the Kid, Chanel Iman, Sara Sampaio, Remi Bader, Nicole Williams English, Madison Pettis, Olivia Culpo, Duckie Thot, Rickey Thompson, iann dior, Hannah Godwin, Dylan Barbour, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Kit Keenan, Peter Dundas, Bianca Brandolini, Josephine Skriver, Simon Rex, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, B.G., Huddy, DJ Honey, Amanda Stanton, Gizele Oliveira, Angel & Dren, Olivia Ponton, and more were on the scene at the fifth REVOLVE Festival. This year’s festival was a three-day affair in partnership with The h.wood Group, who brought fashion, beauty and lifestyle experiences to table coupled with live performances from featured artists such as Post Malone, Migos, Ty Dolla $ign and Bia Day 1 and Jack Harlow, Latto, iann dior, along with special guest performances with a special appearance by Willow.

Photo Credit: BFA

Guests of the festival interacted with visually immersive installations, sharing their experience with friends and fans around the world through social media. Official payment partner Venmo was on-site, along with Spotify which served as the exclusive streaming partner at the REVOLVE Festival – celebrating the unique connection the K-Pop genre creates between fans, creators, culture, and fashion. The Spotify K-Pop Cafe featured an interactive Blend-themed smoothie bar inspired by the K-Pop ON! flagship playlist, bringing to life the many aspects of K-Pop culture – from fashion to beauty to food. Popular Spanish brand, Hawkers is the official sunglasses partner, and had a great setup with lots of people in line. Upon arrival, guests were treated to organic pressed juices from popular Los Angeles-based health market Erewhon, delivered via Postmates, the official food delivery partner for REVOLVE Festival. Guests enjoyed cocktails provided by 818 Tequila, the exclusive tequila partner of REVOLVE Festival, and tequila seltzers by the exclusive ready-to-drink partner, Onda. Other food and beverage options included Daring Foods and a Good American ice cream truck on the grounds, as well as drinks from exclusive energy partner, Celsius.

HUGO X SOHO DESERT HOUSE

For weekend one, HUGO hosted a series of branded events in Palm Springs, getting the HUGO House, a creative hub for TikTokers and talents, and the exclusive HUGO x Soho Desert House, a pop up by Soho House, on the radar of millions of festivalgoers. The brand transformed a boutique hotel in downtown Palm Springs into the HUGO House, a content space featuring the brand’s iconic color codes of red, black, and white – complete with light installations, a denim walkway, and more. Over the three days, along with HUGO Eyewear partner Safilo, the house ran a jam-packed schedule of events, including workshops and poolside happy hours for a real community vibe.

High-profile TikTok creators Markell Washington, Benji Krol, Nils Küsel, Noen Eubanks, Desi Lundoloki, and actor Chloe Cherry, were invited to take up residence in the house. Each of the talents were given one of the hotel’s rooms decorated in a style unique to them. Davis Burleson from TikTok show “What’s Poppin’” kept tabs on things, reporting day-to-day goings-on from inside the house. The rest of the guest list read like a Who’s Who of social media’s biggest stars, with Michael Le and Tiffany Le, Avani Gregg, Anthony Reeves, Larray (Larri Merritt), Ehiz, Nia Sioux, Andrew Davila, Nicky Champa, Pierre Amaury Crespeau and Harry Tate, who were invited to stop by and create engaging content to further emphasize the brand’s TikTok-first activation, with the hashtag #HUGOYourWay shared with millions of followers all over the world. The VIPs in attendance included Charles Melton, Rob Raco, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and model Dilone.

On the final day, guests took part in a tie-dye workshop with a group of local L.A. designers. Throughout the festivities, talents were dressed head to toe in HUGO – specifically the brand’s signature logo pieces and denim range. The looks are already available to shop online and in-store, with an exclusive festival-inspired edit, featuring vibrant colors, allover logo prints, and unique graphics, coming soon.

TAO DESERT NIGHTS

Photo Credit: Tao Group HospitalityTao Group Hospitality officially made its return to Coachella Valley on the inaugural night of thePfestival, welcoming VIPs and celebrities such as Alexander Skarsgård, Hedi Klum, Jared Leto, Timothee Chalamet, and more at the Tao Desert Nights Presented by Gala Music after-party. Guests sipped specialty cocktails from Casamigos and enjoyed a night of dancing via Gala Music’s one-of-a-kind NFT dancefloor, combining the art of LED technology with cutting-edge graphics, and exclusive musical performances by recent Grammy winner Black Coffee, DJ Holographic, and Ariel Vromen. Supporting brand partners at the kick-off to Tao Desert Nights Presented by Gala Music after-party included Jeeter, Casamigos, PrettyLittleThing, Rémy Martin, Evian, Red Bull, Miraval, Enroot, Vineyard Brands, and Absolut Vodka.

Photo Credit: Tao Group Hospitality