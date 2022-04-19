Matthew Broderick
Haute Living Celebrates Cover Star DeMarcus Lawrence In Dallas

Celebrities

Dallas Cowboys star, DeMarcus Lawrence, celebrated his recent contract extension and kicked off his birthday festivities with Haute Living at Villa Azur Dallas.

DeMarcus Lawrence

Photo Credit: Anton Schlesinger

The two-time Pro Bowler hosted friends and family at Villa Azur Dallas, alongside Haute Living for a magical evening accentuated by great food and wine. The French Mediterranean luxury restaurant is located at the W Hotel in Dallas. Villa Azur has been enhancing the dining and culinary experience throughout the globe since its inception back in 2012 in the heart of Miami Beach. The esteemed restaurant made the perfect environment to celebrate Demarcus Lawrence.

Marketing agency, Enclave & Key, along with founder, Blake Wynn, supported Haute Living in the evening’s celebrations. Man of the hour, Demarcus Lawrence was surrounded by his wife, Sasha and daughter Mariah for the celebratory dinner. Pinea Wines and Gracida Wines generously provided an incredible selection of wines which flowed from the beginning of the evening to the very end.

April Donelson raises a toast to Demarcus Lawrence

Photo Credit: Anton Schlesinger

For the incredible meal, guests elected from appetizers such as the Villa Azur Salad, arancini lobster, prime carpaccio and seared octopus. Main courses included pates a la meule, whole roasted chicken and whole branzino. The meal was capped off by a chef’s selection dessert assortment.

Throughout the evening a tremendous love of football was shared, as former NFL stars and current teammates of Lawrence’s were in attendance. Haute Living Media Group Senior VP, April Donelson, delivered a touching speech commending Lawrence’s family values and his excellence displayed both on and off the field.

Blake Wynn, Antwaun Woods, DeMarcus Lawrence, Alex Guerro, Hayes Pullard, April Donelson

Photo Credit: Anton Schlesinger

Before Demarcus Lawrence invited guests to his very own after party, there was an extraordinary Perrier-Jouët Bottle Parade accompanied by the waving of the Dallas flag.

Additional notable guests who attended the celebration were former Dallas Cowboys player, Antwaun Woods; Cowboys Defensive Tackle, Neville Gallimore; former NFL star and Enclave & Key partner, Hayes Pullard; Haute Design Expert, Faye Nielsen; Wyatt, Brooke and Cooper Driscoll; Andrew Johnson; Aaron Abraham; Nick Valenta; Nikki St. George; and Carla Martinengo.

Perrier-Jouët Bottle Parade

Photo Credit: Anton Schlesinger

Demarcus Lawrence Celebratory Dinner

Photo Credit: Anton Schlesinger

Neville Gallimore, DeMarcus Lawrence

Photo Credit: Anton Schlesinger

Mariah Lawrence, Sasha Lawrence, Demarcus Lawrence

Photo Credit: Anton Schelsinger

Los Angeles

New York

Miami