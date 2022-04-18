Matthew Broderick
Welcome To The Ferragamo Family: The New Cage Bag Makes Its Debut

Fashion, News

There is a new addition to the Salvatore Ferragamo family; the house announced the release of The Cage Bag — you can now match your favorite Kimo Sandal with the new handbag. Designed by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1951, the shoe featured a cage-inspired woven leather with interchangeable leather or silk sock. The Cage Bag combines the heritage style, expert craftsmanship, and technical skill that the Florentine house is known for.

At first glance, the Ferragamo Cage Bag is a rounded bucket shape with a lightweight cage construction; yet, the bag represents the intersection of architecture applied to leather goods and the immense skill behind the construction. The distinctive feature is that it is two bags in one; the inside drawstring bag is removable and comes in leather or silk. The inner drawstring bag can also be purchased separately. In addition, it is available in a variety of colors and prints.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Salvatore FerragamoItalian model Mariacarla Boscono stars in the Maison’s campaign, set inside the former Cartiere Burgo (paper factory) in Turin, a symbol of Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer’s expressive, sculptural and sensual architecture. “The Ferragamo Cage Bag campaign is an intimate portrait of the ability to embrace multiple souls in one. A reflection on the contradictions, attitudes, and essence that make each woman different.” The Cage Bag comes in a wide variety of colors ranging from bright turquoise to candy apple red and neutrals such as black and white and is available to purchase online and in-store.

Ahead, discover the rest of the stunning campaign imagery – and click here to shop your favorite style.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo

