FTX Off The Grid Announces Three-Day Festival In Conjunction With The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team And IWC Schaffhausen

Haute Auto, Haute Crypto, News

On May 6-8, 2022, leading cryptocurrency exchange, FTX Off The Grid, will headline a three-day festival on Miami Beach. In conjunction with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and luxury Swiss watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen, this weekend-long event will intersect crypto, culture, and cars during the most anticipated race weekend.

Hosted by Johanna Gomez, FTX Off The Grid will bring motorsport fans, friends, collaborators, and culture seekers together into one space. Taking place at 10th Street and the beachfront, directly on the sands of South Beach, over 165,000 square feet of oceanfront space will be transformed into an ‘Electric Beach’ themed venue.

Guests can anticipate three exciting days of activations, first-class entertainment, high-profile performances, surprise celebrity appearances, local cuisine and beverages, The IWC Big Pilot Exhibition, NFT art galleries, and creation stations, a locally inspired fashion show, Mercedes-AMG car displays, a dedicated Star Atlas Video Gaming Lounge, and so much more. There will also be an exclusive VIP hospitality space coined the FTX Beach Club.

“Formula 1 coming to Miami will signal the start of a US racing experience unlike any other. With Miami at the forefront of crypto and FTX leading the charge, it was the natural next step for FTX to capitalize on the hype and create something truly unique in Miami Beach. We’re extremely excited to finally unveil all that we’ve put into this multifaceted experiential event to all our guests,” said Sam Bankman-Fried, Chief Executive Officer of FTX.

After the sun sets, performances by Disclosure, Kaytranada, Jamie XX, and more will take over the stage for a three-night ticketed concert series called ‘Sunset on the Sand’.

FTX Off The Grid will offer guests free access during the day and ticketed concert performances by night. Register for an exclusive NFT ticket and find more information on the line-up, activities, and schedule at www.ftxoffthegrid.com.

