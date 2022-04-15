Matthew Broderick
Pretty In Peekaboo: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring The New Fendi Peekaboo Bags

Fashion, News

An icon reimagined: This spring, the Fendi Peekaboo bag received a bold update. A bag that embraces the balance of playfulness and power, the Fendi Peekaboo bag released two new sizes — the Peekaboo ISeeU Petite and the Peekaboo ISeeU Micro — further exploring the boundaries of fun and function. Contemporary and compact in size, the bags make a statement whether they are worn alone or styled together. Designed in an entirely new, vibrant color palette with shades like violetta lilac, dark honey, and mimosa yellow, the new Peekaboo bags remain true to Fendi’s signature silhouette with clean, minimal, geometric, and curvilinear lines. Reinterpreted through a modern lens, the Peekaboo bags celebrate a life lived in color. “The FENDI woman is multitudes. So is her Peekaboo.”

PHOTOGRAPHY Alberto González
STYLIST Nina Verklas
FASHION DIRECTOR Adrienne Faurote
SHOT ON LOCATION AT THE FENDI CAFFE at OTL IN THE MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICT 160 NE 40th St, Miami, FL.

FENDI PEEKABOO HAUTE LIVING EXCLUSIVE EDITORIAL

