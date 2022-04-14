Matthew Broderick
Patricia Hayim and Ferrari Women’s Club Proudly Support Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation

Haute Auto, News, Philanthropy

The Ferrari Women’s Club shows support for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in this year’s Diamond Ball.

Patricia Hayim

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is South Florida’s only freestanding hospital aimed to care exclusively for children. In order to assist in their promise to deliver amazing patient care to those less fortunate, the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation hosts an annual Diamond Ball which helps raise essential funds for those patients and their families.

The Ferrari’s Women’s Club is proud to announce their support ands sponsorship of this year’s Diamond Ball. “As a proud mother of three children, Nicklaus Children Hospital has always been an organization I hold close to my heart,” says Ferrari Women’s Club founder, Patricia Hayim. “There are no other organization in South Florida that compare to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Their mission and dedication to the treatment of children within our community is truly unconditional and admirable. We are honored to support them annually.”

This year, Patricia Hayim and the Ferrari Women’s Club will be providing a 2022 Maserati Levante as the premier auction item for the Diamond Ball. The luxury SUV, valued just over $100,000, should be a strong anchor for this year’s auction. The 2022 Diamond Ball auction is aiming to raise funds specifically toward a state-of-the-art pediatric surgical tower at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, which will include advanced operating rooms and will support enhanced surgical care that can impact the next generation of children in need.

