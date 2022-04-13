Photo Credit: Courtesy of Watches of SwitzerlandOn the heels of releasing their Long Range Plan in July of 2021 and marking their massive United States expansion, Watches of Switzerland is having a monumental year of growth. As one of the most impactful retailers in the luxury watch industry, Watches of Switzerland has announced a new leadership role: David Hurley has been promoted to Deputy CEO of the Watches of Switzerland Group. He will also serve as President of Watches of Switzerland Group, North America.

The global appointment of Hurley is a testament to his leadership as he continues to set new standards and push the industry to new heights. Hurley’s keen insight in forecasting trends in both the luxury and watch industries, combined with his unparalleled vision of reimagining the luxury customer experience, has defined his role as a leader within Watches of Switzerland and Mayors.

Since joining the company in 2015, Hurley has taken the premier practices from The Watches of Switzerland Group’s (The Group) existing operations in the UK and established the company as the dominating leader in the US market. Under Hurley’s stewardship, the brand acquired Mayors in 2017 and went on to open its first Watches of Switzerland US flagship in SoHo, New York, in 2018. In fact, after two years of exceptional growth in the US market under Hurley’s leadership — with a proven track record of growth and new market opportunities — The Watches of Switzerland Group went public on the London Stock Exchange in 2019. And within just five years of their US presence, The Group now operates seven multi-brand boutiques, thirteen mono-brand showrooms, twelve Mayors locations, and three Betteridge doors with plans of continued expansion in the US market.



In his new role, Hurley will continue to drive the brand forward, fostering growth in new markets, proving to be invaluable to The Group’s global growth goals.