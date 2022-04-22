Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Mark Hotel

Good news, New Yorkers: Paris’ most beloved dining destination, Caviar Kaspia, is set to open at the iconic The Mark Hotel this fall. As a Parisian Institution—and notably, fashion’s favorite spot during Paris Fashion Week—the establishment has been a chic restaurant since it opened its doors in 1927 on the Place de la Madeleine.

Caviar Kaspia has found its first permanent New York home at The Mark Hotel and will debut on the level space on the corner of 77th Street and Madison Avenue, adding an unparalleled elegant dining experience to The Mark’s esteemed luxury offerings. Designed by Jacques Grange, the restaurant and boutique will become New York’s newest destination for the house’s signature dishes like the twice-baked potato topped with caviar, eggs with caviar, pasta with caviar, and blinis with salmon, bottarga, and more. The landmark boutique will also offer the delights and delicacies of the institution for the ultimate at-home indulgence or the perfect gourmet gift.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Caviar Kaspia

We’re calling it now: Caviar Kaspia at The Mark will be the hautest dining destination this fall. Caviar Kaspia will be located at The Mark on 992 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10075.