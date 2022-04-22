How Amy Peterson Has Built A Skincare Empire In Miami

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Skincare by Amy Peterson

In October of 2020, I relocated down to Miami—as many New Yorkers did—and began to build a life in the Magic City. Within the first month of moving, I was introduced to licensed medical aesthetician Amy Peterson as ‘a must’ for anything and everything skincare. Little did I know, she was an anomaly.

Known as Miami’s skin scientist, Peterson built her intimate, state-of-the-art spa in a cozy corner of Miami Beach and rapidly grew a dedicated clientele that recognized Peterson’s expertise was simply unparalleled. Peterson has been practicing as a licensed medical aesthetician for over fifteen years and trained at Vonn Lee International School of Esthetics in Maryland before serving as the Director of Skincare for renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Sepehr Egari in Seattle. Since she has treated thousands of clients and developed innovative techniques and treatments that truly cater to each individual’s skin needs. It’s Peterson’s acute knowledge of the skin combined with her use of cutting-edge technology and services that has completely set her apart.

Since opening the doors of Skincare by Amy Peterson, the space has doubled its footprint to 3,500-square-feet and Peterson has hired new skincare professionals to evolve and grow the business. Peterson has a dynamic range of services from Endosphères and Emsculpt Neo to the JetPeel and the Plasma Pen Elite II—and Skincare by Amy Peterson carries some of the most prestigious skincare brands, including Biologique Recherche, ZO by Dr. Zein Obagi, and more.

Haute Living sat down with Peterson to find out how she got started in the industry, how she continues to evolve her business, and what the future holds as she continues to expand her skincare empire.

HAUTE LIVING: Tell us a bit about how you got started. Did you always think this would be your career path?

AMY PETERSON:I have known that I wanted to work in aesthetics since I was 18 [years old]. After a bad car accident left me with a lot of scarring that only modern beauty tools like lasers were able to help. I began my career in Seattle with a world-renown plastic surgeon. My thirst for knowledge and desire to understand how the technology worked led me to a secondary career as a clinical educator and medical science liaison for device companies.

That was eight years ago, and I had to effectively start over when I moved to Miami. At first, I worked from my waterfront home and then in a rented space from a physician. Last year I was finally able to open my dream office, and much of it was informed by experience when I traveled to aesthetic offices as an educator. I learned what worked and what didn’t, and that led me to focus on the client experience, beauty, and comfort.

HL: You recently (and rapidly) expanded your office, knocking down a wall and opening up multiple new rooms. First of all, congratulations. What has it been like expanding beyond a one-man-show?

AP: It’s been exciting and challenging at times. Honestly, it was the only way I could move forward, bringing in all the tech and innovation that I wanted together. And it has elevated the experience for my clients. Everyone I bring on has to be as amazing as I am, so I pick the best people and train them well.

HL: When did you know it was time to expand?

AP: The day I finished the first office was when I started thinking about expanding. I knew there was more magic to be had here. So, I knocked on the door next to me and planted the seed that I would be interested in buying the space. It worked, and a few months later, it was mine!

HL: What’s the most important thing for you to maintain as you evolve the business?

AP: Authenticity. And the human experience. I set myself apart by really making everyone feel cared for and valued. I invest in people and feel that if you always. I always try to stay grounded.

HL: What are some of the latest and greatest treatments you are offering?

AP: Emsculpt, LightStim LED bed, as well as Endospheres, and the new cellulite treatment Quo for the body. For the face, everything I have is very next-gen, but Fotona 4-D, and Glacial Rx are amazing. I’ve been using exosomes with micro-needling and PRP. It costs $1,000 a vial but it really delays the onset of aging.

HL: As a skin expert, what is the biggest skin ‘no-no?’

AP: I would say people not giving enough time and constancy when using products. You can’t just give it a week and give up. A regime really needs to be used for at least a month before real changes are made. Then, after about six months, I recommend switching to a different brand or delivery system. If you use the same thing for too long, skin can become lazy. It’s like working out.

HL: Your spa stocks some of the best skincare lines. What products are you loving right now?

AP: I am obsessed with MBR, especially their “Best” line. Their Liquid Surgery Serum, it’s $1,925, but so worth it! I am also obsessed with Futures beauty drops.

HL: Finally, let’s talk about the future. Where do you hope to see the spa in the next few years?

AP: Thinking too far ahead has gotten me in trouble sometimes. But, in the next few months I have a few things coming!

Skincare by Amy Peterson is located at 1560 Lenox Avenue, Suite 201, Miami Beach, FL 33139.