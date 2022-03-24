Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev’s 2022 Goal: Global Domination
How Dwyane Wade Is Fostering Change In The Wine Community With His Label, Wade Cellars
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label

Hotel Mogul Ignazio Cipriani Looks Forward To His First Major Luxury Condo Development, Mr. C Residences Coconut Grove

Haute Residence, News

Photo Credit: Mr. C Residences

Members of the fourth generation Cipriani family, internationally renowned for restaurants, landmark event spaces, lounges and residences, Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani pioneered the creation of the Mr. C hotel brand. Influenced by their early childhood, growing up in one of the most esteemed hospitality brands in the world, the brothers drew from their rich family history and combined it with their own 21st century perspectives to conceptualize Mr. C. As the brand ventures beyond hotel into luxury condos, Ignazio and Maggio are paving the way for a new era of serviced residential living.

This new chapter for the hotel moguls is marked by their first major condo development, Mr. C Residences. After years of working closely with their father and grandfather, Ignazio and Maggio recognized the need for a residential product that offered all the same services, amenities and attention of a hotel in a non-transient environment.

Photo Credit: Mr. C Residences

Ignazio in particular, is spearheading the brand’s residential expansion and chose Coconut Grove as the home for the development. The neighborhood’s maritime culture, complete with marinas, sailing and yacht clubs, complements Mr. C’s nautical aesthetic and offers residents easy access to beaches and boating.

“We’re thrilled to be importing four generations of the Cipriani’s perfectly serviced lifestyle to South Florida’s booming residential market,” said Ignazio Cipriani, co-founder of Mr. C. “The Grove’s maritime tradition is the ideal backdrop for Mr. C Residences, which represents a contemporary take on classic European living with all the modern comforts.”

With its infused Old-World sophistication and modern comfort, Mr. C Residences is set to revolutionize luxury living. In collaboration with New York design studio, Meyer Davis, the residences will offer elegant and personalized services, curated amenities and activations, all within an impeccably-designed setting influenced by the iconic glamour of the Italian Riviera in the 1950s and Miami’s signature Art Deco.

Photo Credit: Mr. C Residences

Taking cues from their family heritage and extensive travels, Ignazio and Maggio also influenced a slew of culinary amenities into the residential product. Mr. C Residences will feature high culinary serviced delivery – from private meals to dinner parties or doorstep happy hour served in Mr. C’s legacy Bellini bar carts. Located within the condo tower, the brothers will also launch their first-ever high-end Italian market and cafe, La Bottega, carefully curated to echo similar concepts found in Rome.

As Mr. C Residences nears its 2023 completion, the Mr. C brand has continued to expand its luxury residential footprint with another residential luxury development planned in Dubai. The brand continues to make an even bigger name for itself, applying its expertise and unmistakable ethos to developments that are changing the way people live today.

10KTF Gucci Grail
March 24, 2022
Introducing 10KTF Gucci Grail: Gucci’s Latest Vault Project Dedicated To NFTs
By Adrienne Faurote
March 24, 2022
Here’s Everything To Know About The 2022 Palm Beach Modern & Contemporary Art Fair
By Robin Hodes
March 24, 2022
Bottled Blonde Is Coming To Miami Courtesy of Evening Entertainment Group
By Jacob Richardson
Hotel Du Cap Eden Roc
March 23, 2022
Score A Vip Invite To The Cannes Film Festival (And A Stay At Hotel Du Cap Eden Roc) With This Exclusive NFT
By Laura Schreffler

