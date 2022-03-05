5 Companies Poised To Explode In 2022

1. Erase.com

Online autonomy is a birthright we’ve all inherited in the second wave of Internet monopoly, and as our world becomes increasingly correlated and quantified on digital platforms, we have to consider our options in reclaiming our reputations, and the people willing to fight for us in those domains. Erase Technologies, formerly branded as Guaranteed Removals, officially launched in 2009 as the answer to so many questions regarding unsolicited content eternally stacked online. When Erase emerged in December of 2020, their team of content professionals had already solidified their position as a critical gear in our heavy presence online, where information (both good and bad) is caked on the wall for everyone to see. The company’s boutique operation provides services in content removal, SEO, review management, and reputation monitoring, tailoring each project to meet a client’s unique situation. The reality is that our online identities are a currency in today’s world, and the infection of misinformation and cyberbullying can damage an individual or a company’s digital reputation at no expense but their own. Erase Technologies speaks up for the silenced online, and not only works to shred malicious intent for self-identity but also to build a stronger digital influence to grow and foster our lives on our own terms.

2. Visionary Manufacturing

Launched in 2016 and based remotely, Visionary Manufacturing is a flick-of-the-whip one-stop-shop for the creative entrepreneur, providing branding merchandise services that are fully customizable and efficient so you can focus on the business and not the burnout. Part of the perk of working with Visionary Manufacturing is gaining access to an exclusive label that does it all for you. Their process eliminates the hassle of sourcing multiple different vendors across an array of platforms by funneling the entire relationship into one streamlined effort. Clients are simply requested to fill out a detail-oriented form that checks all the boxes to make sure you’re getting exactly what you imagine for your brand development, music projects, sportsmanship, or creative endeavors. While Visionary Manufacturing targets streetwear and athletic apparel in their design aesthetics, the operation is open and willing to accommodate a variety of styles and cultures that speak to your brand and your audience. In short, the sky’s the limit, and all you have to do is call the shots. Because they offer a robust personalization toolbox, pricing is quoted based on the desired details, resulting in premium quality merchandise at competitive rates you likely won’t find anywhere else. Having already dressed the likes of pro-boxer Jake Paul and his team, Visionary Manufacturing outfits the best of the business and beyond, guaranteed to captivate and inspire spectators and followers alike.

3. Keto Krisp

Snacking on the go has never been easier (and more delicious) than it is with Keto Krisp bars. Established by CanDo founder, Adam Bremen, this nutritional line of healthy treats put the power in your hands to do what you do best. After searching for quick and easy snacks during a weight loss journey, Bremen found himself in the kitchen whipping up his own batch of highly-intentional delights that appealed to his keto diet but tasted superior for any and all who might be searching for a better version of themselves, too. These wellness bars speak to a demographic that’s dedicated to getting the job done (CanDoers, if you will), and come in seven succulent flavors, including Butter+Salt (with Collagen), Almond Butter, Chocolate Mint, Almond Butter Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk, Chocolate Raspberry, and a plant-based Almond Butter+Blackberry Jelly, which tastes better than any PB&J you’ve had in the past. The bars are low in sugar, low in carbs, and authentically crafted to keep you running on busy days. With a steady podcast in operation and an online blog packed with helpful insight, Keto Krisp is well on its way to serving a stronger standard of wellness and self-care, one bite at a time.

4. The Heart Company

Kristina Rasmussen and Imke Norden, co-founders of lovelorn beauty brand, The Heart Company, lead with their hearts and bring a whimsical sense of passion to their work that speaks louder than a love song. Their approach to self-care and community rides the wave of honest compassion, as they deal in premium quality REMY human hair extensions, fragrances, and skin creams designed to embrace your authentic self. You can’t help but swoon over their social media presence, which celebrates the beauty in every kind of woman through rose-colored glasses. Their products are thoughtfully crafted in heart-shaped vessels that carry vegan perfume and hair accessories, and each piece is meant to amplify your unique beauty routines rather than replace them. The new fragrance line, “Your Perfume Lovestory”, features six unique scents that read like Valentine’s Day charms, with names like ‘Me Time’ and ‘Kindness’ in a bottle, and with every purchase of these love potions a portion of the proceeds are given to The Love and Kindness Project Foundation, a grassroots movement that channels empathy and sincerity in the world. The Heart Company is dripping with sweet and sultry indulgence, and their words of affirmation and luxurious approach to self-care remind us all to stop and smell the roses once in a while.

5. Flying Panda

Launched in 2019, Flying Panda is the latest and greatest in specialty beverages with a purpose. With years of experience backed by bartending and studying microbiology, founder and CEO, Michelle Porter, sought to supply a new kind of beverage that did more than just hydrate and elevate a social setting. Working directly with the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, TX, each Flying Panda flavor supports a different animal on the vulnerable or endangered species list by aiding in conservation efforts. Adult beverages are known to be wild at heart, but Porter’s line of naturally-flavored hard sodas and spirits pack a different kind of punch, growling with balmy tones of pineapple, cherry lime, orange, and green apple. Flying Panda knows its market, having partnered with the likes of Deep Tropics, the Nashville-based music and arts festival, and Caden Montgomery, a Knoxville-based artist. The brat-pack of Flying Panda totals four sleek, sexy vessels that are perfect for on-the-go excursions or guest appearances for your homegrown mixology (Orange Panda-Rite, anyone?). Take a walk on the wild side with Flying Panda’s environmentally-conscious coolers and choose your fighter wisely: will it be a Cheetah, Giraffe, Rhino, or Zebra? Whether you’re spots or stripes, Flying Panda is sure to keep you ahead of the pack.

Written in partnership with Ascend