Score A Vip Invite To The Cannes Film Festival (And A Stay At Hotel Du Cap Eden Roc) With This Exclusive NFT

Haute Crypto, News, Travel

Hotel Du Cap Eden RocPhoto Credit: Hotel Du Cap Eden Roc

Hollywood veterans, Roger Birnbaum and Mark Kimsey (son of AOL creator Jim Kimsey) recently announced their newest venture, Electromagnetic Productions (EMP), which is taking an avant-garde approach to bringing audiences into the world of entertainment through a series of limited-edition NFTs that offer membership to the studio. These memberships will grant priority access to the company’s operations in Hollywood and unique and dynamic experiences. Imagine having access to intimate table readings of scripts and creative input on casting opportunities – that’s exactly what holding one of these NFTs will give you.

Hotel Du Cap Eden RocPhoto Credit: Hotel Du Cap Eden Roc

As one of their first surprises to their community, EMP is offering an exclusive Cannes Experience auction for Studio NFT owners on Monday, March 28 (the day after the Oscars), to bid on a one-of-a-kind VIP experience at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Those selected will join the team as they travel to Cannes and stay at the coveted Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc throughout the entirety of the festival. This timeless legend located on the French riviera is most notably known as the center of celebrity activity during the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Hotel Du Cap Eden RocPhoto Credit: Hotel Du Cap Eden Roc

Arguably the hottest ticket in town during Cannes, the iconic hotel attracts the likes of Uma Thurman and Will Smith to Jessica Chastain and Tobey Maguire. The hotel also plays host to the amfAR Gala held every year during the festival, which lucky winners will also have access to attending. This is the first time EMP is essentially breaking the third wall in the NFT space with their community of collectors – providing those who have invested with them in the metaverse an opportunity to embark on a real life, luxury travel experience at Cannes Film Festival.

Visit HERE to learn more.

