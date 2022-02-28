Niki Taylor knows what it takes to be a timeless beauty. After all, the supermodel who graced the covers of six magazines in one month back in the 90s has returned as the fresh face of CoverGirl for their Simply Ageless Collection. Today, the beauty ambassador and mom of four lives in Nashville with her family and husband of 15 years – former NASCAR driver Burney Lamar.

We caught up recently with the Florida native to chat about her most memorable moment as America’s top supermodel, some of her must-have beauty products and what advice she has for her daughter if she wants to follow in her supermodel mom’s stylish footsteps.

Photo Credit: Originally published at gloriamagazine.com; Photographer: Samantha Rapp

Take us back to the 90s for a minute. How did it feel to be on the cover of six major magazines in one month?

I had no idea that this had never been done before, or since, it was great but the significance of it never really entered my mind at the time, I was just working and it was more other people that talked about it. Every cover you get is special, so doing the math, this was six times more special!

Was that your most memorable moment as America’s top supermodel?

When I did the calendars, I was given the opportunity to be working on both sides of the camera producing, doing styling, makeup, even hair on some images and that was really fun, every image had a story. The amazing thing about being part of an industry you love and working with teams of people who help make the magic happen is that you never really have one “best” moment, the amazing moments keep following each other, and I know that they will continue as long as I am fortunate to be working.

Out of all of the campaigns you have been involved in throughout your career, which has made you most proud?

It is really hard to say, I guess you remember the “firsts” my first Seventeen, Allure, Elle, Vogue or Bazaar cover, the first major runway show in Paris for Thierry Mugler, meeting Gianni Versace, the incredible CoverGirl productions and so many more, I am more humbled than proud that I was able to be part of all those moments.

You were the youngest model to receive a CoverGirl contract. How does it feel now to be back as the face of the brand for their Simply Ageless collection more than 20 years later?

I grew up with CoverGirl, my mom uses it so it just feels like I am back home. I am very excited for this next chapter.

Besides being a natural beauty, what do you think has been the secret to your success after all these years?

You learn not to sweat the small stuff and focus on what is important; that keeps things simple and I like simple.

How do you define true beauty?

True beauty is not something you see with your eyes it is something you feel with your heart.

How has your beauty routine evolved throughout the years?

I am paying a lot more attention to what I eat and have learned how to work out more efficiently but the basics are still the same, drink water and limit stress.

What are some of your must-have beauty products?

I mean, EVERYTHING when I’m working is fun to use and try, but on my own, CoverGirl has this great lipstick Outlast All Day Lip Color that lasts ALL DAY and, of course, the Simply Ageless Instant Wrinkle Defying Foundation is amazing.

Could you share some of your favorite beauty secrets that you have learned throughout the years?

Eat healthy, stay hydrated and sleep. If you do that you will always feel and look your best.

Best advice you can give to your daughter if she wants to get into modeling?

I would give her the same advice no matter what she decides to do. Love what you do and do it to the best of your ability.

What’s up next for you?

If I told you now, it would ruin the surprise!