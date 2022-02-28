ANUEL AA
Haute Living And HaSalon Host Delightful Brunch For SOBE Wine and Food Festival

Haute Events, Haute Scene, Lifestyle

The newly-opened HaSalon teamed up with Haute Living for an unforgettable brunch during SOBE WFF.

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

The masterminds behind Carbone and ZZ’s have added a third restaurant to their hospitality artillery. Thanks to renowned Israeli chef, Eyal Shani, HaSalon allows guests to experience some of the finest Mediterranean cuisines in the world. Major Food Group’s (MFG) Israeli restaurant is located at the former space of the iconic China Grill in Miami Beach. Despite being born in Tel Aviv, HaSalon was certainly made for the Magic City.

This was made clear to all present at the wonderful and exclusive brunch event hosted by HaSalon and Haute Living on Saturday during SOBE WFF. The event was held in part to benefit the FIU School of Hospitality.

Weston Finn, Diana Correa, Gio Ingletto, Roberta Ingletto

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

From Haute Lawyer experts such as Weston Finn, to Haute Residence experts such as Sandra Fiorenza or Gio and Roberta Ingletto, several members of the Haute Living Network were in attendance for the fun-filled afternoon. In fact, Haute Living co-owners Kamal Hotchandani and Seth Semilof enjoyed the occasion alongside Senior VP, April Donelson and Editor-in-Chief, Laura Schreffler.

Guests enjoyed a menu which expertly showcased HaSalon’s restless creativity. Additionally, Tequila Casa Dragones cocktails were served, as well as sumptuous wines from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

April Donelson, Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Michelle Kammerman

