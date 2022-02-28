ANUEL AA
Cover Story
Anuel AA For The Win: His Road From Prison To The NBA All-Star Game —  And Now, To Hollywood
Victor Cruz x Haute Living
News
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick
Cover Story
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label
Charles Woodson
Cover Story
NFL Hall Of Famer Charles Woodson Has Another Win With His Wine Label, Intercept
Megan Kaspar
Haute Crypto
Megan Kaspar Is Making History: How She Is Transforming The Fashion Industry Through The Power Of The Blockchain, Metaverse, NFTs & Beyond

This Year’s SOBEWFF Burger Bash Winner, Vice Burger, Has Mastered An American Staple

Haute Cuisine, News

Chef Gregory Schesser, the founder of Vice Burger, has a unique culinary background working at some of the country’s most refined establishments including The French Laundry and Frasca Food and Wine. In 2020, Gregory set out on a new journey hoping to create an elevated version of the classic American burger. This weekend, Schesser received recognition for his success. Vice Burger took home the 1st place prize at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s Burger Bash judged by Dwayne Wade, Reverand Run DMC, Chef Ahmad Alzahabi, The Points Guy, and Al Roker.

True to Gregory’s method of elevating something simple, the prize-winning burger featured wagyu beef ground fresh daily cooked using a method with industrial-grade steam that heated up the patty perfectly to caramelize each burger. Topped with a Parisian brioche bun, Chef Schesser created a piping hot, juicy, and melty delicious cheeseburger that made every bite memorable.

The Vice Burger chef takes a simplistic approach to his restaurant, relying heavily on good ingredients and technique. Schesser explains, “Since my childhood, I have always wanted to perfect the iconic America staple, the burger. Having worked in fine dining at The French Laundry and coaching in the Bucose d’Or, which is akin to the world food Olympics for fine dining, I have learned how to perfect and invent new methods of cooking to seemingly simple food dishes. With this experience, I have applied my culinary expertise to create a perfect, but simple, burger to share with the world. It is especially validating to win the Burger Bash as it establishes Vice Burger as the best.”

The founder of South Beach Wine and Food Festival Lee Shrager says “Sometimes we forget that a burger is a food item that cuts across and is enjoyed by every culture. When we have a chance to highlight great talent and elevate exposure for someone that’s doing something really unique, it’s very exciting to me. That’s what this Festival is all about.”

Vice Burger is currently located at 1040 N Miami Ave and is open Thursday – Saturday Nights, they also have plans to expand across South Florida beginning with a second location at the Lincoln Eatery opening on April 4th.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
DIOR SHOW LIVE
Fashion
March 1, 2022
Watch The Dior Women’s Fall/Winter 2022 Show Live In Paris
By Adrienne Faurote
Celebrities
February 28, 2022
Supermodel Niki Taylor Shares Her Favorite Beauty Secrets & How It Feels To Return As The Face Of CoverGirl
By Kellie Speed
Skylar Brandt
Celebrities
February 28, 2022
American Ballet Theatre Principal Ballerina Skylar Brandt’s Guide To New York
By Laura Schreffler
Dwyane Wade
Celebrities
February 28, 2022
Haute Wine Society Sips And Socializes With Dwyane Wade During SOBEWFF
By Haute Living

Los Angeles

New York

Miami