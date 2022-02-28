This Year’s SOBEWFF Burger Bash Winner, Vice Burger, Has Mastered An American Staple

Chef Gregory Schesser, the founder of Vice Burger, has a unique culinary background working at some of the country’s most refined establishments including The French Laundry and Frasca Food and Wine. In 2020, Gregory set out on a new journey hoping to create an elevated version of the classic American burger. This weekend, Schesser received recognition for his success. Vice Burger took home the 1st place prize at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s Burger Bash judged by Dwayne Wade, Reverand Run DMC, Chef Ahmad Alzahabi, The Points Guy, and Al Roker.

True to Gregory’s method of elevating something simple, the prize-winning burger featured wagyu beef ground fresh daily cooked using a method with industrial-grade steam that heated up the patty perfectly to caramelize each burger. Topped with a Parisian brioche bun, Chef Schesser created a piping hot, juicy, and melty delicious cheeseburger that made every bite memorable.

The Vice Burger chef takes a simplistic approach to his restaurant, relying heavily on good ingredients and technique. Schesser explains, “Since my childhood, I have always wanted to perfect the iconic America staple, the burger. Having worked in fine dining at The French Laundry and coaching in the Bucose d’Or, which is akin to the world food Olympics for fine dining, I have learned how to perfect and invent new methods of cooking to seemingly simple food dishes. With this experience, I have applied my culinary expertise to create a perfect, but simple, burger to share with the world. It is especially validating to win the Burger Bash as it establishes Vice Burger as the best.”

The founder of South Beach Wine and Food Festival Lee Shrager says “Sometimes we forget that a burger is a food item that cuts across and is enjoyed by every culture. When we have a chance to highlight great talent and elevate exposure for someone that’s doing something really unique, it’s very exciting to me. That’s what this Festival is all about.”

Vice Burger is currently located at 1040 N Miami Ave and is open Thursday – Saturday Nights, they also have plans to expand across South Florida beginning with a second location at the Lincoln Eatery opening on April 4th.