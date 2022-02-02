Gucci and SUPERPLASTIC, the world’s most iconic entertainment company and creator of animated celebrities, vinyl toys, and digital collectibles, have officially unveiled their latest project: SUPERGUCCI. An ultra-limited series of CryptoJanky NFTs and handmade ceramic sculptures, SUPERGUCCI is bringing Janky and Guggimon into the immersive dimension of the Gucci Vault.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

With Gucci at the forefront of luxury fashion and Superplastic dominating the world of NFTs and pop culture, this collaboration marks a major milestone for both brands in their exploration into the metaverse. Following Gucci’s visionary virtual experiences and the celebrated Aria NFT auctioned by Christie’s alongside Superplastic’s massively successful Janky Heist NFT drop (also in collaboration with Christie’s) and the January 20th Janky Headtripz NFT drop, SUPERGUCCI is set to make history.

To kick off the highly-anticipated three-part series, the first SUPERGUCCI release featured a limited offering of ten different exclusive NFTs inspired by Gucci’s signature patterns and motifs yet reimagined through the artistic lens of SUPERPLASTIC synthetic celebrities and artists, Janky & Guggimon. Each NFT is accompanied by a physical ceramic sculpture which is handmade in Italy and co-designed by Gucci and Superplastic.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

Superplastic has garnered the attention of many with an impressive list of investors, including Craft Ventures, GV, Betaworks, Founders Fund, Day One Ventures, Mantis VC/The Chainsmokers, Austin Rosen/Electric Feel Entertainment, Kakao, LINE Friends, Shrug Capital, TLF Ventures, I2BF, 32 Ventures/Robert Wolf, Index Ventures, Galaxy Digital, Canaan Partners, Sean Qiao Ventures, Gaingels, Jared Leto, Cyan Banister, Chamillionaire, Scott Belsky, Justin Timberlake, Scooter Braun, Scott Belsky and more.

To shop this first-of-its-kind collaboration, visit the Gucci Vault, which just presented its sixth drop of pre-owned vintage Gucci pieces, here.