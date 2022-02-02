Where To Dine Out On Valentine’s Day In Boston

When it comes to dining out on Valentine’s Day, several restaurants in Boston are rolling out the red carpet with specialty menus curated for an unforgettable celebration. Here’s a look at our top picks to celebrate the year’s most romantic night:

Photo Credit: Ocean Prime

You can customize your own Smoking Seafood Tower over at Ocean Prime in the Seaport District or order up one of their specialty “Valen-Prime” offerings like the Sea Bass & Caviar entrée. If you plan on popping the question, be sure to check out their Instagram-worthy cocktail, Berries & Bubbles made with Belvedere Citrus Vodka, marinated berries, house made sour, and Domaine Chandon Brut topped with dry ice.

Photo Credit: Michael Kleinberg

For a staycation, you can book a night or weekend getaway at The Ritz-Carlton, Boston. Start off sipping a craft cocktail or glass of champagne by the fireplace at Avery Bar before making your way over to Artisan Bistro for dinner. Their featured Valentine’s Day entrees include butter poached Maine lobster tail; and seared jumbo scallops topped with Oscietra caviar. They are also offering a Special Occasion Romance package that includes an overnight stay, breakfast for two, overnight valet parking along with a champagne amenity at check-in.

Photo Credit: OAK Long Bar + Kitchen

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, OAK Long Bar + Kitchen located inside the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel is introducing two tufted leather Loveseat Bar Benches located at either end of the bar. Here, you can sip on a Smoke Show cocktail and order up the 12-ounce short rib made with Matthew McConaughey & Wild Turkey’s Longbranch bourbon glaze. Be sure to save some room for the chocolate fondant cake or request it to-go to enjoy in your room.

Photo Credit: Grill 23

Grill 23 is best known for its selection of award-winning steaks, but this Valentine’s Day, the chophouse is offering a sweetheart menu that features everything from Hudson Valley foie gras and American Kobe carpaccio to a surf and turf dinner (filet and butter-poached king crab) as well as lobster tagliatelle with caviar champagne crème. The regular dinner menu will also be offered as well. A Sweet Heart Cookie Box with raspberry linzer, dark chocolate strawberry, and almond coconut dulce de leche cookies can be packaged to-go or enjoyed in-house.

Photo Credit: Bistro du Midi

If you prefer a French-inspired Valentine’s Day, Bistro du Midi will be offering a five-course prix fixe menu with wine pairing. Start off with the Island Creek oyster trio or foie gras terrine before moving along to the A-5 Japanese Wagyu duo tartare; or Périgord black truffle tagliatelle. Main dishes include crusted halibut; Ora King Salmon; Brandt Beef filet mignon and Crescent Farms duck breast. Finish it off with a sampling of vanilla bean Crème brûlée or flourless chocolate cake.

Photo Credit: Davio’s

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse in the Seaport District and Back Bay will be offering specialty cocktails with fun names like Cupid’s Crush and Love Potion to be paired up with their three-course, prix-fixe Valentine’s Day menu. Highlights include a starter of filet mignon tartare with quail egg, capers and toast points and a grilled center cut veal rib chop; or 55-day prime aged strip steak. For dessert, looks for sweet treats like the double chocolate, raspberry mousse cake; red velvet cake; and a vanilla fruit tartlet with pastry cream, and Chantilly.