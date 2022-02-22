Photo Credit: Courtesy of SOBEWFF

There’s no denying that over the last year or so, Miami’s culinary scene has boomed, from Major Food Group’s expansion into South Beach with new openings like Carbone and HaSalon to the opening of New York’s renowned Korean steakhouse, Cote—to name a few. So, all eyes are on this year’s South Beach Wine and Food Festival as it returns to Miami Beach for the 21st year. Together, The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival, presented by Capital One, will be a national, star-studded, four-day event celebrating the world’s most noteworthy wine and spirits tastemakers, chefs and culinary legends. Ahead, discover Haute Living’s exclusive guide on what to expect this weekend.

And, if you still need to purchase tickets, click the link to the SOBEWFF website

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23RD

Master the Art of Spirit Blending at Esmé Miami Beach

1438 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139; Wednesday & Thursday 4pm-5pm

The new Miami Beach hospitality hot spot, Esmé Miami Beach Hotel, will be hosting two complementary spirit blending classes led by Lost Boy & Co’s Owner and COO, Chris Hudnall. Overseeing Esmé’s acclaimed food and beverage program, including intimate cocktail bar, El Salón, Hudnall will give guests a look behind El Salon’s proprietary collection of spirit blends, crafted with a focus on flavor profile, and developed into verticals to elevate the cocktail experience. This complimentary event has limited space and guests are invited on a first come, first serve basis.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24TH

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives hosted by Guy Fieri

North Venue, Beachside at Delano; 7pm-10pm

A SOBEWFF staple, Guy Fieri returns to the beach for one-night-only with the iconic Chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling author, Emmy Award-winning TV host and now 2022 Tribute Dinner honoree Guy Fieri, to take guests through an immersive culinary experience.

Calirosa Tequila Sunset Happy Hour hosted by Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

The Beach Club at 1 Hotel South Beach; 5:30pm-7:30pm

Join the ultimate power couple, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, for a happy hour toasting to their new brand, Calirosa Tequila.

Other Thursday events include intimate dinners hosted by notable chefs including Daniel Boulud, Tony Mantuano and more. See the full schedule

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25TH

Red Stripe Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons hosted by Rachael Ray & José Andrés

North Venue, Beachside at Delano; session one, 5:30pm-7:30pm and session two, 8:30pm-10:30pm

Another SOBEWFF favorite, the Burger Bash is back with two legendary hosts and an esteemed panel of judges, including Ahmad Alzahabi aka @thegoldenbalance, Kalen Allen, Jeff Mauro, Al Roker, Rev Run, Dwyane Wade, Melba Wilson, Brian Kelly aka The Points Guy and FIU Football Head Coach Mike MacIntyre, will decide who will receive this year's coveted Schweid & Sons® The Very Best Burger Award.

Nobu Dinner hosted by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa

Nobu Spa Terrace; 6pm-8pm

Guests will indulge in a culinary journey with signature dishes, chef stations and hand-crafted cocktails. Taking place on the Spa Terrace at Nobu Hotel Miami Beach with sweeping Ocean Views, Chef Nobu will discuss his signature style of Japanese cuisine and upcoming projects at the Miami location.

Casa Del Sol Tequila Dinner hosted by Eva Longoria Bastón, Lorena Garcia, Nikki Martin and Jeremy Shelton

Verde at The Pérez Art Museum; 7pm-10pm

Award-winning actress, director, producer, entrepreneur and activist Eva Longoria Bastón is heading to Miami to host an intimate dinner at Verde at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in celebration of the tequila brand, Casa Del Sol.

To see the full Friday schedule, visit the website

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26TH

HaSalon Brunch Presented by Haute Living & Major Food Group

HaSalon 404 Washington Avenue; 12pm

For a one-of-a-kind luxury SOBEWFF experience, join Haute Living as we celebrate SOBE Food and Wine with an upbeat brunch at Major Food Group's newest, exclusive Miami hotspot, HaSalon.

Rock Your Rosé presented by Château d’Esclans

W South Beach; 4pm-7pm

SOBEWFF and the team from Château d'Esclans, are transporting guests from South Beach to the South of France with an afternoon of elegance and rosé at the W South Beach.

For the full Saturday schedule, visit the website

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH

3-5 on Ocean Drive at Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village featuring the David Grutman Experience with special performances by French Montana and Gianluca Vacchi

Grand Tasting Village; 3pm-5pm

For the ultimate Sunday Funday, nightlife and hospitality, impresario David Grutman is back for another round of our iconic 3 to 5 ON OCEAN DRIVE!, curating the iconic David Grutman on South Beach.

Sunday Supper hosted by Mario Carbone as part of The NYT Cooking Dinner Series

Carbone Miami; 2pm-5pm

The opulent Italian Sunday Supper led by maestro Mario Carbone, the talented chef behind Major Food Group's deluxe catalogue of concepts including Parm, Dirty French, and of course, his eponymously named restaurant that now resides in Miami Beach's trendy South of Fifth neighborhood, is one of the most highly-anticipated events of SOBEWFF. The Michelin-starred and James Beard-nominated chef, who trained under culinary heavyweights Daniel Boulud, Wylie Dufresne, and Mark Ladner, is returning to the Festival following the restaurant's slam-dunk of an opening in early 2021 to prepare a menu that pays homage to the great Italian-American restaurants of the mid-century.