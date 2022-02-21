Danny Lowe Of Better Homes And Gardens MCR Bahamas Discusses Being The Youngest Broker In The Bahamas And Why Crypto Could Be The Future Of Real Estate

As the youngest real estate broker in The Bahamas, Danny Lowe has enjoyed a record-breaking year with Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas. Not only is he the youngest broker in the country, but he also became the top sales producer in 2021.

But if you ask Lowe, he will tell you that his success has less to do with sales and a lot more to do with changing people’s lives.

“I don’t consider myself a salesperson, I consider myself an advisor,” Lowe says. “I like to solve problems, and usually my deals are more so that my clients have a need or a problem to solve.”

Those needs change with every transaction, Lowe says. Whether his clients ask for help finding the right location for them, require guidance through the property buying process, or need his assistance closing the deal, Lowe is there to represent them every step of the way.

“It’s a matter of being creative and trying to find solutions,” Lowe says. “That in combination with what Ryan Serhant says – follow up, follow-through, and follow back. I think people respect that in any community.”

His efforts have led to many successful sales, highlighted by a $10 million sale of an 8,000-square foot Ocean Club Estates home. Despite the record-breaking sales that he has been producing, Lowe still manages to find ways to personalize each experience for his clients. One of his favorite moments was helping a young professional buy her first property in The Bahamas.

“The developer was unsure if he wanted to sell, and he was getting higher offers,” Lowe explains. “So, I went to his office and sat with him, offered him guidance, talked to him about the reasons he wanted to sell and why he should accept our offer. And he ended up accepting it.”

For Lowe, that moment was about more than securing a lucrative deal. It was about helping two people reach the best outcome.

“For me, it was big – but for her, it was life-changing,” Lowe says. “When you are able to make things like that happen, it is more than the money.”

Lowe has achieved considerable success in his early career, but he still has much more to accomplish. And as he looks ahead to 2022 and beyond, he can see several exciting trends on the horizon.

“It is going to be a seller’s market this year,” Lowe says. “The demand is not wavering, and demand is exceeding supply.”

One of the most remarkable trends in the real estate industry is the emergence of crypto companies. Lowe says that in 2022, their presence may drive sales upward.

“We are getting a lot of interest from crypto-related companies coming into The Bahamas,” Lowe says. “The Bahamas is very crypto-friendly, so we have a lot of crypto companies and exchanges coming in and investing in real estate.”

With fewer regulations and a beautiful, warm-weather climate, The Bahamas is poised to become a new hotspot for crypto companies looking to relocate their operations to a fresh location. And according to Lowe, that will mean positive things for the real estate market as a whole.

After a record-breaking year in 2021, and with exciting signs ahead, Danny Lowe is ready to build on his already impressive real estate career.

“As time goes on, you start to make more connections, build a greater network, make more friends, and that helps in finding solutions,” Lowe says. “It’s going to be very interesting to see what happens over the course of the next 12 to 24 months.

Danny Lowe is a real estate broker with Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas. To learn how he can help you find your next property in the Bahamas, visit www.bettermcrbahamas.com or follow Lowe on Instagram.

Written in partnership with Ascend