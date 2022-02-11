Photo Credit: Courtesy of GucciThis Monday, February 14th, Gucci is unveiling a new café and cocktail bar concept that—like Alessandro Michele’s work—transcends space and time. Located in the heart of Florence, Gucci’s café is an all-day dining destination that caters to those who prefer an intimate breakfast as well as those who crave livelier after-hours happenings.

The name, Giardino 25, is deeply connected to Gucci Garden as Giardino is the Italian word for garden. In fact, the café was previously home to a historical florist, which seamlessly blends with the codes of the House and its Florentine surroundings while drawing from the colors, scents, and vibrance of an Italian flower shop. The interior space fuses the aesthetics of a traditional Tuscan shop with an elegant French bistro, creating an intimate, cozy space for guests to connect and indulge.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of GucciEmbracing the joie de Vivre of the Tuscan countryside as well as seasonal ingredients, the menu features a dynamic range of offerings; breakfast includes traditional local pastries alongside Japanese and Mexican delicacies for a modern and international selection while light dishes are served for lunch and dinner. An Afternoon Tea is also offered as a luxury to guests, honoring the culture of coffee through a meticulous curation of specialty blends.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci

At the helm of the exquisite cocktail bar is Martina Bonci. Her passion for mixology began in her great-grandmother’s kitchen, where they shared sips of wine, and she then went on to perfect her skill throughout Italy. Bonci brings a distinctive line-up of balanced, unique cocktails—both alcoholic and non-alcoholic—to Giardino 25 that reflect the essence of Gucci’s core values through her uncanny inventiveness, boundless creativity, and intricate detail. If you happen to be in the neighborhood, the must-try cocktail is the ‘Mémoire di Negroni’ – a tribute to the more than century-old Italian Negroni said to have originated in Florence.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gucci Photo Credit: Courtesy of GucciOpening just in time for Milan Fashion Week, Gucci Giardino 25 is located at Piazza Della Signoria, 37r, 50122 Florence, and for more information to book a table (reservations are required), visit the website here.