Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Bath Club

Miami’s most exclusive private members club, The Bath Club, is introducing a new restaurant and bar concept this month that embodies the glamour of fine dining: The Collins Room. Set to open on February 23rd, The Collins Room curates a transformative dining experience like no other.

The Collins Room is bringing back the era of glamorous style, proper cocktails, and elevated classic American fare of Miami Beach in the 1950s and 60s. Signature elements of the dining room’s aesthetic like the art deco crown-molded ceilings and terrazzo floors have been preserved by designers Antrobus & Ramirez, who have reinterpreted the space—once the original club’s 1920s cafeteria—with luxe, modern, interior finishes. Whether you want to opt for a tableside shaken Martini or a serving of the exquisite Kaluga Caviar, this new supper club will not disappoint. Signature dishes include Grilled Whole Branzino, Lobster Fra Diavolo, Peking-style Chicken, and a Pepper Crusted Prime Rib, followed by decadent desserts like Bananas Foster Sundae and Dark Chocolate Fondue.

APICII, the operator of The Bath Club, are known for their expertise in concepting and operating a diverse collection of high-end bars, restaurants, and private event spaces across North America; therefore, it is no surprise that The Collins Room is as one-of-a-kind as it is. The Collins Room instantly transports guests back in time, immersing guests in the iconic Miami Beach swanky, seductive atmosphere.

And, if you are not a member at Bath Club, good news: you can still have the opportunity to dine at the exclusive restaurant on an invitation-only basis. To inquire about an invitation to dine at The Collins Room or to have the opportunity to join the Club’s Dining List, email Dining@thebathclub.com.