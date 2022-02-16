Victor Cruz x Haute Living
News
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick
Cover Story
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label
Charles Woodson
Cover Story
NFL Hall Of Famer Charles Woodson Has Another Win With His Wine Label, Intercept
Megan Kaspar
Haute Crypto
Megan Kaspar Is Making History: How She Is Transforming The Fashion Industry Through The Power Of The Blockchain, Metaverse, NFTs & Beyond
Corey Stoll
Cover Story
Corey Stoll: Is The New Leading Man Of “Billions” A Prince Or A Villain? The Jury’s Still Out.

The Fifth Annual Miami Concours Is Returning To Miami Design District This Weekend

Haute Auto, News

The Fifth Annual Miami Concours Is Returning To Miami Design District This WeekendPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Miami Concours

This weekend, the Miami Design District is rolling out the red carpet for the return of the fifth annual Miami Concours, founded by John Temerian Jr. of Curated and Ronnie Vogel and Brett David of Prestige Imports and produced by HXECUTE.

Taking place from February 18th-20th, the Miami Concours will be in honor of the legendary collector, Motorsport innovator, and automotive manufacturer James Glickenhaus, and will feature a selection of historic cars from his personal collection—including two new Glickenhaus production cars and the Miami unveiling of an exclusive racing car.

The Fifth Annual Miami Concours Is Returning To Miami Design District This WeekendPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Miami Concours

From select car previews and a Craig Robins Collection Tour featuring a homage to American artist John Baldessari to Espressos Hosted by Prestige Imports at Museum Garage Rooftop and a closing awards ceremony, the weekend will be a luxury car enthusiast’s dream. The award ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 20th, and presented by Pininfarina, featuring a renowned panel of judges, including Mark Moskowitz MD, Board of Directors of Carolina Motorsports Park and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, and guest judge, racing legend and television broadcaster Tommy Kendall.

The Fifth Annual Miami Concours Is Returning To Miami Design District This WeekendPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Miami Concours

The Fifth Annual Miami Concours Is Returning To Miami Design District This WeekendPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Miami Concours

In addition to the iconic American hypercars, the Miami Concours plans feature 60 hand-picked entries of the most sought-after exotic post-war automobiles entered by some of the country’s most significant collectors.

For a full schedule of events, visit the website here.

The sponsors of the event are Miami Design District, Curated, Prestige Imports, The Concours Club, Glickenhaus Racing, Pininfarina, F1 Miami, Lucid Motors, Pagani of Miami, Lamborghini of Miami, Cigarette Racing, Vino Unlimited, MPH Club, Essentia Water and Imperial Moto.

PREVIOUS POST
Gucci Pineapple Collection
Fashion
February 16, 2022
Gucci Revealed The New Pineapple Collection & Here’s Everything You Need To Know
By Shelby Comroe
Tiffany & Co. And Daniel Arsham Unveil A Limited-Edition Tiffany Blue Basketball To Celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend
Fashion
February 16, 2022
Tiffany & Co. And Daniel Arsham Unveil A Limited-Edition Tiffany Blue Basketball To Celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend
By Adrienne Faurote
The Wolves
City Guide
February 16, 2022
The L.A. Cocktail Bars That Need To Be On Your Radar
By Laura Schreffler
Zuma
City Guide
February 16, 2022
Screaming Eagle Has Landed At Zuma Las Vegas
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami