Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miami Concours

This weekend, the Miami Design District is rolling out the red carpet for the return of the fifth annual Miami Concours, founded by John Temerian Jr. of Curated and Ronnie Vogel and Brett David of Prestige Imports and produced by HXECUTE.

Taking place from February 18th-20th, the Miami Concours will be in honor of the legendary collector, Motorsport innovator, and automotive manufacturer James Glickenhaus, and will feature a selection of historic cars from his personal collection—including two new Glickenhaus production cars and the Miami unveiling of an exclusive racing car.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miami Concours

From select car previews and a Craig Robins Collection Tour featuring a homage to American artist John Baldessari to Espressos Hosted by Prestige Imports at Museum Garage Rooftop and a closing awards ceremony, the weekend will be a luxury car enthusiast’s dream. The award ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 20th, and presented by Pininfarina, featuring a renowned panel of judges, including Mark Moskowitz MD, Board of Directors of Carolina Motorsports Park and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, and guest judge, racing legend and television broadcaster Tommy Kendall.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miami Concours

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Miami Concours

In addition to the iconic American hypercars, the Miami Concours plans feature 60 hand-picked entries of the most sought-after exotic post-war automobiles entered by some of the country’s most significant collectors.

For a full schedule of events, visit the website here.

The sponsors of the event are Miami Design District, Curated, Prestige Imports, The Concours Club, Glickenhaus Racing, Pininfarina, F1 Miami, Lucid Motors, Pagani of Miami, Lamborghini of Miami, Cigarette Racing, Vino Unlimited, MPH Club, Essentia Water and Imperial Moto.