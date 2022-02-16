Victor Cruz x Haute Living
Gucci Revealed The New Pineapple Collection & Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Fashion, News

Gucci unveils the Pineapple Collection, a diverse and colorful collection of men’s ready-to-wear and accessories just in time for the new season. The new decorative motif featuring a pineapple design is inspired by coats of arms associated with noble families and a signature element of historical flags.

Gucci Pineapple CollectionPhoto Credit: Tyler Mitchell / Courtesy of Gucci The luxury fashion house infuses streetwear and collegiate aesthetics in a palette of candied pastels complemented by deeper blues and greens. The ready-to-wear pieces feature an unexpected selection of reinvented formalwear, including a gingham jacket and checked suit. Classic jackets are redefined by golden buttons and patch pockets with pineapple and rose detail. In addition, fleece-lined tracksuits and sporty sneakers play into the streetwear side of the collection. Overall, Gucci maintains a playful mindset with the fruity motif and pieces adorned with the number –22,705, the number of songs that include a reference to Gucci within the lyrics.

Gucci Pineapple CollectionPhoto Credit: Tyler Mitchell / Courtesy of Gucci

The Gucci Pineapple collection was announced along with a vibrant campaign shot by Tyler Mitchell in the heart of Palm Beach at The Colony Hotel. The images perfectly capture the laid-back luxury of the collection. Vivid colors and retro vibes echo the capsule’s timeless playfulness.

Gucci Pineapple CollectionPhoto Credit: Tyler Mitchell / Courtesy of GucciIn celebration, Gucci will showcase the collection in four dedicated pop-ups and in select Gucci stores worldwide through window displays. The pop-ups will be held in vibrant cities like Beverly Hills Rodeo, Chicago, Ala Moana, and Aventura. The pop-up boutiques are inspired by the Pineapple design and gingham check that is woven throughout the collection. “The space will be defined by a glossy green vertical frame – outlined by LED strip lights – to form a full wainscot with upholstered panels in white and blue checker printed fabric. The environment will be complemented by a ruby red carpet and an illuminated sign featuring the pineapple and rose motif.”

Gucci Pineapple CollectionPhoto Credit:Courtesy of Pablo Enriquez for Gucci collection is available in-store as well as online at gucci.com. Keep scrolling to discover the stunning campaign shot by Mitchell to inspire your shopping for the Spring-Summer season ahead.

Gucci Pineapple CollectionPhoto Credit: Tyler Mitchell / Courtesy of GucciGucci Pineapple CollectionPhoto Credit: Tyler Mitchell / Courtesy of GucciGucci Pineapple CollectionPhoto Credit: Tyler Mitchell / Courtesy of GucciGucci Pineapple CollectionPhoto Credit: Tyler Mitchell / Courtesy of Gucci Gucci Pineapple CollectionPhoto Credit: Tyler Mitchell / Courtesy of Gucci

