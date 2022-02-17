Victor Cruz x Haute Living
News
NFL Legend & Super Bowl XLVI Champion Victor Cruz On His Life Beyond The Football Field
Danica Patrick
Cover Story
Danica Patrick On The Dream That Drove Her Wild Until It Became A Reality: Her Own Wine Label
Charles Woodson
Cover Story
NFL Hall Of Famer Charles Woodson Has Another Win With His Wine Label, Intercept
Megan Kaspar
Haute Crypto
Megan Kaspar Is Making History: How She Is Transforming The Fashion Industry Through The Power Of The Blockchain, Metaverse, NFTs & Beyond
Corey Stoll
Cover Story
Corey Stoll: Is The New Leading Man Of “Billions” A Prince Or A Villain? The Jury’s Still Out.

Hugo Boss Debuts Its Newest Collection With A Star-Studded Event In Dubai

Fashion, News

Hugo Boss Dubai event guestsPhoto Credit: Hugo Boss AG

Hugo Boss, riding the momentum of its Boss x Russell Athletic Milan Fashion Week event that brought in 4 billion impressions in just four days, hosted an exclusive star-filled evening on the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. The celebration marked the debut of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which is the first to be released as Hugo Boss paces ahead with their brand refresh, which establishes Boss and Hugo as two distinct brands with differentiated marketing. “It is our vision to become the leading premium tech-driven fashion platform worldwide, and in this context, we will revolutionize the way in which we interact with consumers,” says Daniel Grieder, Chief Executive Officer of Hugo Boss AG. “Our ambition is to double our business to EUR 4 billion in revenues by 2025 and to become one of the top-100 global brands.”

This see-now, buy-now collection from Boss highlights the brand’s new design direction, offering bold, sporty pieces in the brand’s signature colors of black, white, and camel. TikTok sensation Khaby Lame and German Olympic athlete Alica Schmidt made their second appearance with BOSS as models in the film the unveiled the collection during the event. Other guests among the crowd of athletes, creators, and influencers included international supermodels Precious Lee and Taylor Hill, American songstress Teyana Taylor, British actor Lucien Laviscount, and Italian actor Michele Morrone.

Attendees were ushered onto the dunes at dusk, taking in the spectacular views as hot air balloons illuminated the night sky.

Emily in Paris stars Lucien Laviscount and Ashley Park at Hugo Boss event in Dubai
Lucien Laviscount and Ashley Park

Photo Credit: Hugo Boss AG

Alton Mason attends Hugo Boss event in Dubai
Alton Mason

Photo Credit: Hugo Boss AG

Candice Swanepoel attends Hugo Boss event in Dubai
Candice Swanepoel

Photo Credit: Hugo Boss AG

Teyanna Taylor attends Hugo Boss event in Dubai
Teyanna Taylor

Photo Credit: Hugo Boss AG

Hugo Boss event attendees in Dubai
Lucien Laviscount, Patrick Schwarzenegger, KhabyLame, Matteo Berrettini, and Michele Marrone

Photo Credit: Hugo Boss AG

Hugo Boss event in Dubai
Fire show during the Boss Spring/Summer 2022 event in Dubai
PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
PALM BEACH ART SHOW
Art
February 17, 2022
What To Expect At This Year’s Palm Beach Jewelry, Art, Antiques & Design Show
By Robin Hodes
W Aspen
City Guide
February 17, 2022
What’s New And Haute In Aspen This Winter
By Laura Schreffler
The Fifth Annual Miami Concours Is Returning To Miami Design District This Weekend
Haute Auto
February 16, 2022
The Fifth Annual Miami Concours Is Returning To Miami Design District This Weekend
By Adrienne Faurote
Gucci Pineapple Collection
Fashion
February 16, 2022
Gucci Revealed The New Pineapple Collection & Here’s Everything You Need To Know
By Shelby Comroe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami