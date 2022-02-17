Photo Credit: Hugo Boss AG

Hugo Boss, riding the momentum of its Boss x Russell Athletic Milan Fashion Week event that brought in 4 billion impressions in just four days, hosted an exclusive star-filled evening on the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. The celebration marked the debut of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which is the first to be released as Hugo Boss paces ahead with their brand refresh, which establishes Boss and Hugo as two distinct brands with differentiated marketing. “It is our vision to become the leading premium tech-driven fashion platform worldwide, and in this context, we will revolutionize the way in which we interact with consumers,” says Daniel Grieder, Chief Executive Officer of Hugo Boss AG. “Our ambition is to double our business to EUR 4 billion in revenues by 2025 and to become one of the top-100 global brands.”

This see-now, buy-now collection from Boss highlights the brand’s new design direction, offering bold, sporty pieces in the brand’s signature colors of black, white, and camel. TikTok sensation Khaby Lame and German Olympic athlete Alica Schmidt made their second appearance with BOSS as models in the film the unveiled the collection during the event. Other guests among the crowd of athletes, creators, and influencers included international supermodels Precious Lee and Taylor Hill, American songstress Teyana Taylor, British actor Lucien Laviscount, and Italian actor Michele Morrone.

Attendees were ushered onto the dunes at dusk, taking in the spectacular views as hot air balloons illuminated the night sky.

